Golfing Queen Gathers Sports Legends For The All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Golf Invitational At Pebble Beach
All Sports Reunion Golf Invitational October 12&13 2025
This exclusive two-day experience will unite professional sports legends-from the major sports leagues and beyond-with top corporate executives for a premier weekend of golf, networking, and philanthropy.
The event kicks off with a VIP Welcome Jazz Reception at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel, setting the stage with a stylish, relaxed atmosphere for meaningful connections. The following day, participants will tee off at The Hay, the acclaimed 9-hole course at Pebble Beach, followed by an elegant Awards Dinner. Players will compete for exciting hole-in-one cash prizes and a coveted spot in the $100,000 shoot-out on Hole #1 at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links.
More than a golf event, the Invitational is a celebration of purpose-driven impact.
Proceeds from the event help support youth development, educational initiatives, health advocacy, and community programs that empower families, children, and underserved communities. Through this Invitational, we bring together sports, philanthropy, and leadership to make a lasting difference beyond the green.
“This event is more than just golf - it's about a reunion of sports legends and executives creating memories, making an impact, and celebrating the love of the game,” said Washington.“We're gathering those who care about giving back, and that's what makes this so special.”
Sponsorship details, registration, and a list of confirmed athletes are available at .
About Golfing Queen
Golfing Queen aims to inspire and empower women, kids & corporations to embrace the sport of golf through engaging clinics, social events, and educational programs. We create a supportive environment where women of all ages and skill levels can connect, improve their game, and foster lifelong relationships-all while promoting healthy living and community involvement. Golfing Queen's signature golf event is the ALL SPORTS REUNION Legends & Executive Invitational in Pebble Beach, CA, October 12 & 13, 2025.
