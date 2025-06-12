State-Owned Enterprises In South Africa 2025: Public-Private Partnerships Emerge As Solution For South African Infrastructure Dilemmas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report on South African state-owned enterprises (SOEs) provides an in-depth analysis of major entities in energy, transportation, and telecommunications, examining their financial instability and corruption issues. Despite government bailouts exceeding R500bn since 2009, many SOEs remain dysfunctional, paving the way for increased private sector involvement. Key trends include improved governance, financial restructuring, and public-private partnerships. The report profiles 23 SOEs and highlights opportunities and challenges in enhancing service delivery.

This report is on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in South Africa operating across strategic sectors such as energy, transportation and telecommunications. It includes descriptions of the major SOEs and their size and significance, their financial positions and capex, and the state of SOEs including corruption and financial mismanagement, financial support, and the growing prominence of other players taking over some of the SOEs' functions.

The report includes notable players, corporate actions and developments, and influencing factors. There are profiles of 23 SOEs including Eskom, Transnet, the SABC, Airports Company South Africa, Armscor, Denel, the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation and South African Weather Service, and development banks and financial and investment institutions such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Independent Development Trust.

Market Introduction



Many SOEs face persistent challenges including corruption, mismanagement and financial instability.

Bailouts to struggling SOEs have drained fiscal resources and redirected funds from critical priorities such as education, health and social services.

Government spent over R500bn on bailing out SOEs from 2009 to 2023.

It has announced a strict no bailout approach, but will provide government guarantees with stringent conditions. With many SOEs dysfunctional and failing to provide adequate services, the private sector is increasingly bridging gaps in service delivery.

Market Trends



A growing emphasis on improving governance and transparency, including better oversight mechanisms and improving accountability.

Efforts to improve the financial stability of SOEs through restructuring, cost-cutting and alternative funding sources.

Focus on balancing public policy goals (such as reducing inequalities, developing infrastructure and providing essential services) with commercial objectives.

Focus on environmental and social responsibility, including efforts to reduce carbon footprints, promote sustainable practices, and contribute to social development, with a focus on supporting black economic empowerment, gender equality and initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Government is increasingly exploring public-private partnerships to improve the efficiency and performance of SOEs.

Rising debt, increasing funding requirements and an inability to rein in the decline of infrastructure. The declining importance of SOEs in the economy, with the private sector playing an increasingly prominent role.

Market Opportunities



Government is exploring public-private partnership opportunities in various sectors.

Private sector participation and investment in electricity generation.

Private sector participation in port operations.

Private sector participation in rail networks, specifically the ore, chrome, coal and manganese freight rail lines, expansion and automation of the ferrochrome and magnetite terminal at Richards Bay, the container and automotive sectors, and the establishment of an independent rolling stock leasing company, providing private rail operators with access to locomotives, wagons and other rail vehicles. Provision of digital infrastructure and services.

Market Challenges



Bailouts have strained public finances, limiting funds available for essential services and infrastructure projects.

Corruption, wasteful expenditure and mismanagement have caused significant reputational damage and significantly weakened SOEs and the broader economy.

Despite substantial financial support and recapitalisation, SOEs have continued to underperform and fail to generate sufficient revenue.

Outdated infrastructure and inadequate maintenance cause operational inefficiencies and delays in service delivery.

Persistent governance failures, including high executive turnover, a lack of accountability and political interference, have led to poor decision-making, inefficiencies and financial losses, prompting the government to reconsider providing direct financial support to SOEs.

Policy and regulatory uncertainty inhibits private sector investment. Political appointments of boards and senior management have severely impacted procurement practices and company performance.

Market Outlook



Government continues to support struggling SOEs while implementing measures to improve their financial and operational sustainability.

Transnet continues to face high debt, operational inefficiencies and declining freight volumes.

Soaring municipal debt and operational inefficiencies continue to undermine Eskom's sustainability, and its financial position remains fragile.

Private sector investment is being encouraged in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure.

The success of reforms and private sector participation hinges on effective implementation, good governance, and addressing systemic issues like corruption and inefficiency. The overall drain of SOEs on the economy is expected to persist.

COMPANY PROFILES



Air Traffic And Navigation Services Company Soc Ltd

Airports Company South Africa Soc Ltd

Alexkor Soc Ltd

Armaments Corporation Of South Africa Soc Ltd

Broadband Infraco Soc Ltd

Denel Soc Ltd

Development Bank Of Southern Africa

Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd

Independent Development Trust (The)

Industrial Development Corporation Of South Africa Ltd

Land And Agricultural Development Bank Of South Africa

Passenger Rail Agency Of South Africa

Sasria Soc Ltd

Sef Soc Ltd

South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd

South African Forestry Company Soc Ltd

South African National Petroleum Company Soc Ltd

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Ltd (The)

South African Weather Service

Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor Soc Ltd

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority Transnet Soc Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTOR

2.1. Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Sector

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Sector

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.5. Unforeseen Events

6.6. Government Support

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Sector

8. SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. ASSOCIATIONS

