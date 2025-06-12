Mortgage Rates Remain Essentially Flat
“Mortgage rates have moved within a narrow range for the past few months and this week is no different,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Rate stability, improving inventory and slower house price growth are an encouraging combination as we celebrate National Homeownership Month.”
- The FRM averaged 6.84% as of June 12, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.85%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.95%. The FRM averaged 5.97%, down from last week when it averaged 5.99%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.17%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
