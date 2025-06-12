Chicago Economy Infused With Record $683 Million Impact From 2024 Bank Of America Chicago Marathon

Independent Study Shows Marathon's Impact Increased 22%; Surge in Tourism and Job Creation

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon contributed a record-breaking $683 million (PDF) to the Chicago Metropolitan Area economy, according to an independent study conducted by Jones & Associates Economics. The race continues to grow year-over-year and drives economic success for the city, with a 22% increase in total economic impact over 2023.

The increased national and global prominence of the race boosted economic impact, as nearly 53,000 participants toed the start line on race day. Out of state participation to race and cheer on runners more than doubled in 2024, with a 130% increase in participants and visitors from the United States outside of Illinois and the Midwest since 2023. More visitors in town led to greater spending on accommodations, food, retail and transportation. The tourism industry saw more than $177 million in economic activity as a direct result of the 2024 race.

"Reaching nearly $700 million in impact in 2024, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of Chicago's most vital events to bolster tourism and showcase our great city to the world," said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago . "The marathon brings together the Chicago community in a powerful and unique way, combining incredible economic impact with an unmatched energy that reaches all neighborhoods along the race route. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to support this great race each fall."

In 2024, the race supported 4,589 full-time jobs, a 24% increase over the employment impact of the 2023 marathon. These jobs created $229 million in wages and salary income, further highlighting the significance of the race for the people of Chicagoland.

"Each year, we are amazed by all the visitors and residents who pour into our community to generate impact for Chicago," said Rita Cook, President, Bank of America Chicago . "On behalf of BofA, we'd like to thank the dedicated runners who raised a record-breaking $36 million to support worldwide charities close to their hearts, the selfless volunteers who managed the event, the millions of spectators who cheered along the race route, and the countless residents, businesses and organizations who created a welcoming and cordial environment for all to enjoy."

"From elite runners setting world records to a global community of enthusiastic spectators in one of our country's most vibrant cities, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon continues to raise the bar in endurance competition," said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon . "While the economic benefits of race weekend are immense, the true essence of the marathon lies in the enduring community and competitive atmosphere it creates. We are grateful for the tireless dedication of countless teammates who brought last year's race to life, and we are eager to witness athletes push themselves to new limits this year."

Global partnerships and events, including the Chicago and Boston Marathons, provide opportunities for Bank of America to connect with endurance athletes and millions of sports fans, raise meaningful funds, and bring significant economic benefits to the communities in which we live, work and support. This economic success is felt across the country, as the iconic races in Chicago and Boston totaled nearly $1.2 billion in combined economic impact in 2024.

The 47th Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday, October 12, at Grant Park. For more information about race details and how to get involved, please visit chicagomarathon.

In its 47th year on Sunday, October 12, 2025, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, more than a million spectators line the streets cheering on tens of thousands of participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating over $683 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 12. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon .

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Reporters May Contact:

Diane Wagner, Bank of America

Phone: 1.312.992.2370

[email protected]

