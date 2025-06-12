Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Wireless Back Scratching Device (NJR-381)


2025-06-12 11:16:32
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wireless way to lightly scratch or tickle your back," said an inventor, from Warren, N.J., "so I invented the ZALM. My design eliminates the need to strain and hold a traditional back scratching device."

The patent-pending invention provides a new wireless back scratching device. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to using a handheld back scratcher. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could help soothe the back. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

The ZALM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact David Anderson at 908-268-9008 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN12062025003732001241ID1109666844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search