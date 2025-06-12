123Invent Inventor Develops Wireless Back Scratching Device (NJR-381)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wireless way to lightly scratch or tickle your back," said an inventor, from Warren, N.J., "so I invented the ZALM. My design eliminates the need to strain and hold a traditional back scratching device."

The patent-pending invention provides a new wireless back scratching device. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to using a handheld back scratcher. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could help soothe the back. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

The ZALM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact David Anderson at 908-268-9008 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED