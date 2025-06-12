123Invent Inventor Develops Wireless Back Scratching Device (NJR-381)
PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wireless way to lightly scratch or tickle your back," said an inventor, from Warren, N.J., "so I invented the ZALM. My design eliminates the need to strain and hold a traditional back scratching device."
The patent-pending invention provides a new wireless back scratching device. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to using a handheld back scratcher. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could help soothe the back. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.
The ZALM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact David Anderson at 908-268-9008 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment