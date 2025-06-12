Resilience's Risk Operations Center (ROC) Honored With CSO Award For Innovation In Security Intelligence

Resilience Receives 2025 CSO Award from Foundry's CSO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the leading cyber risk solutions company, has been named a 2025 CSO Award winner by Foundry's CSO for its Risk Operations Center (ROC). The CSO Awards honor 50 organizations and their security leaders for initiatives that drive significant business value through innovative security strategies.

Recognition by the CSO Awards highlights the ROC's pioneering approach to managing cyber risk. The ROC acts as a cyber risk intelligence and response hub, continuously consolidating data from real world attacks, claims, and business intelligence to accurately predict, quantify, and mitigate cyber risks, a critical function that sets it apart from traditional reactive security operations.

"We created the ROC to help our clients stay ahead of evolving threats, and we're honored to receive the CSO Award for Innovation in Security Intelligence for this groundbreaking approach to cyber resilience," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "What makes the ROC truly innovative is our 'Your Risk Is Our Risk' philosophy, where our financial interests are perfectly aligned with our policyholders. This drives us to operate more like an Air Operations Center than a traditional SOC, leveraging multidisciplinary collaboration across our data scientists, threat intelligence experts, claims managers, and underwriters. Receiving this award validates our mission to create a new standard for anticipatory cybersecurity that keeps the clients one step ahead of threats and benefits the entire industry."

"The scope and complexity of cybersecurity responsibilities are expanding rapidly-especially in the face of emerging AI-driven threats," said Beth Kormanik, Content Director of the CSO Conference Awards. "This year's CSO Award winners exemplify how today's security leaders are meeting these challenges head-on."

"From deploying machine learning to detect sophisticated attacker behaviors to implementing passwordless authentication across large organizations, these initiatives reflect the value of bold, forward-thinking security strategies," Kormanik added. "We congratulate the winners and look forward to honoring them, along with the broader security community, at this fall's CSO Conference & Awards."

Resilience will receive the award at the CSO Conference & Awards event in October.

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

About CSO:

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals.



About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Winners

The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Conference & Awards.

