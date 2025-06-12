Global Longevity Summit 2025: Spotlight On Dr. Steve Horvath, New Advisory Board Members, And Early Registration Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Informa Connect's Global Longevity Summit continues to break new ground in the science of aging and human performance with the announcement of its 2025 keynote speaker, new advisory board appointments, and a call to act before the upcoming ticket price increase.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogerontologist and epigenetic researcher Dr. Steve Horvath will headline the event as its keynote speaker and will be formally recognized as the recipient of the 2025 Global Longevity Award for his exceptional work in the development of the epigenetic clock - a breakthrough that continues to reshape our understanding of biological aging and predictive biomarkers.

The Global Longevity Summit convenes from October 28–30, 2025, at the Genolier Innovation Hub in Geneva, Switzerland. The event brings together a distinguished cohort of 300 global leaders across healthcare, science, business, and capital. Under this year's theme,“Mastering the Aging Clock: The Science of Longevity,” the program will feature cutting-edge insight into epigenetics, regenerative medicine, AI-powered health optimization, and precision intervention strategies.

The Summit also expands its leadership circle with new Scientific and Professional Advisory Board members, each selected for their expertise in advancing healthy human lifespan. These new appointments reinforce the event's global vision and commitment to multidisciplinary innovation.

This year's event is shaping up to be the most anticipated yet - and with demand rising, early registration is strongly encouraged. Ticket prices will increase on July 1, and delegate spots are limited. Interested participants are urged to secure access now to avoid missing this landmark opportunity.

The Global Longevity Summit is an invitation-only event requiring participant approval. Qualified professionals and executives in the longevity ecosystem may apply to join at informaconnect.com/global-longevity-summit/.

About the Global Longevity Summit

The Global Longevity Summit is the definitive gathering of international leaders dedicated to advancing human longevity through scientific innovation and strategic collaboration. The invitation-only conference unites experts, entrepreneurs, and investors to accelerate breakthroughs in life extension and power the future of healthy aging.

CONTACT: Drew Wilson Global Longevity Summit (+1) 713-725-8983 ...