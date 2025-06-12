RINO Removal Project And Gatorpac Join Forces To Advance America First Agenda

GATORPAC - Col. Rob Maness (left) and RRP - Leo "the Lion" (right)

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The RINO Removal Project (RRP) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with GatorPAC , led by retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, in a collaborative effort to advance America First principles, combat state overreach, and restore true citizen leadership in Washington and across the nation.This working alliance also integrates the America First Academy , RRP's educational arm, to mobilize and equip grassroots activists with the tools needed to identify and replace politicians who undermine constitutional values and betray the trust of their constituents.“Colonel Maness and GatorPAC bring credibility, battlefield-tested leadership, and a proven commitment to electing principled candidates,” said Leo“the Lion”, CEO of the RINO Removal Project.“Together, we are sending a clear message to Republican incumbents who abandon conservative values - your time is up.”RRP's RINOScorusTM 2.0, an advanced proprietary platform, assesses GOP legislators using six key data sets and 15 dynamic logic improvements, enabling precise identification and exposure of Republicans In Name Only (RINOs) at state and federal levels.GatorPAC, known for its veteran-led approach to government reform, focuses on supporting candidates who defend limited government, protect individual liberties, and demand a strong America that doesn't need to lead with military force but won't hesitate to use it in our defense.“This partnership is about restoring integrity and transparency in our elections and our representation,” said Col. Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC.“By working with the RINO Removal Project and the America First Academy, we're building a movement strong enough to return power to the people.”As part of the collaboration, the organizations will co-host educational events, publish joint policy commentary, and coordinate on endorsements of America First candidates. The partnership also seeks to expand grassroots influence in key battleground states through RRP's growing network of state chapters.For more information on this partnership and upcoming initiatives, visit our Strategic Partners Page today.

