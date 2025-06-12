Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market To Grow 21.7% CAGR By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$6.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$20.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|By product, disease indication, end user, and region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World (RoW)
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Reducing Hospital Readmissions: Implantable RPM devices can decrease hospital readmissions by up to 30%, which is crucial for managing chronic conditions like heart failure.
- Innovative Power Sources and AI Integration: Some implantable devices are powered by the human body, eliminating the need for external batteries. Additionally, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) enhances their predictive capabilities, allowing real-time adjustments to patient care.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices?
- The global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices was valued at $6.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $20.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2029.
- These include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to an aging population, growing demand for mHealth applications, and improved wireless communication technologies.
- The global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices is segmented by product, indication, end user and region.
- The cardiovascular diseases segment will have that position.
- North America holds the largest share of the market.
Leading Companies Include:
- ABBOTT AVERTIX MEDICAL INC. BIOTRONIK BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP. CARDIAC RMS DEXCOM INC. EBR SYSTEMS INC. ENDOTRONIX INC. INJECTSENSE INC. IMPULSE DYNAMICS MEDICO S.R.L. MEDTRONIC PROFUSA INC. QURA LLC. VITALCONNECT
