Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups And Smes In The Humidity Sensor Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Humidity Sensor Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025 , recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Dickson, AVTECH Software, Inc., NOVOSENSE, and Sensoterra among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Humidity Sensor Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries , enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Dickson is a global provider of environmental monitoring solutions, serving over 80,000 customers worldwide, including more than 80% of Fortune 100 companies. The company supports highly regulated industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, food & beverage, and medical devices. Dickson offers a comprehensive suite of products, including data loggers, sensors, gateways, and alert systems, all backed by value-added services such as sensor calibration, installation, validation, training, and environmental mapping.

AVTECH Software, Inc. , is a leading provider of environmental monitoring solutions. The company specializes in its flagship line of Room Alert monitors and offers a comprehensive range of sensors, software, and accessories designed to protect critical facilities, assets, and data. AVTECH focuses on delivering real-time, reliable environmental monitoring to help prevent equipment failure, data loss, and costly downtime. NOVOSENSE is a leading analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company specializing in sensors, signal chain, and power management solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor products that are widely used across industries such as automotive, industrial automation, information and communication technology, and consumer electronics. NOVOSENSE's product lineup includes gate drivers, general signal chain components, industrial and automotive system-on-chips (SoCs), application-specific standard products (ASSPs), interface and isolation solutions, LED drivers, motor control drivers, power devices, power path protection, power supplies, and a wide range of sensors. The company serves key sectors including automotive, energy and power supply, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, delivering high-performance solutions to meet diverse application needs.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 70 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Humidity Sensor Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (Capacitive, resistive, thermal conductivity, and other humidity sensors), Measurement technique (Absolute and Relative), and End-use application.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants , a specialized division of MarketsandMarketsTM, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

