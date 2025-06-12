Food Lion Feeds Honors Hunger-Relief Advocates With Tenth Annual Feedys Awards

SALISBURY, N.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion's hunger-relief platform, marked its 10th annual Feedys Awards by honoring a select group of food banks, volunteers, community leaders and Food Lion associates who make a meaningful impact in their communities. This year's honorees were recognized for their outstanding efforts and commitment to addressing food insecurity and helping nourish neighbors across the grocery retailer's 10-state footprint. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“That's why we're passionate about ending hunger in the towns and cities we serve. During a time when so many families face food insecurity, we are grateful to join forces to provide fresh, nutritious food to our community. The work of our associates and feeding partners is instrumental in our efforts to transform lives and feed families who are food insecure, and we are honored to demonstrate our appreciation and celebrate their meaningful contributions.”

The following individuals and organizations were recognized for their efforts:

The Food King Feeding Partner Award – The Agape Center New River Valley, Christiansburg, VA

This award honors a feeding partner that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger relief programming and community involvement. Since its founding in 2019, The Agape Center New River Valley has grown from a single partnership to a network of 25 partner churches and 10 local businesses, demonstrating a capacity for collaboration and community engagement. By purchasing and remodeling an old school building, The Agape Center New River Valley has created a multi-purpose facility that distributes food and provides clothing, household goods and life skills education. Their growth has expanded from serving 175 families a month to more than 400. A recently secured grant allowed them to install a new cooler, enabling further expansion and earning it the distinction of being the only FDA-approved food bank in Christiansburg, VA.

The Lion Heart Volunteer Award – Joseph Goodyear, Director, Livingstones Tabernacle-House of Bread, Hampstead, NC

This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger relief projects. Since 1999, under Joseph's leadership, Livingstones Tabernacle-House of Bread has distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food, offering nourishment and hope to neighbors in need. The organization provides food, clothing, appliances, social services and vehicles to help families rebuild their lives. In 2024 alone, it provided more than 317,000 meals, operating seven days a week. Whether he's driving the church van to pick up donations or mentoring volunteers, Joseph leads by example, creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued and united by a shared purpose. His gift for bringing people together has cultivated a community of volunteers deeply connected to the mission and to one another.

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award – Freshouse

This award, presented to a Food Lion supplier, recognizes outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds' hunger relief projects. For many years, Freshouse has been dedicated to fighting hunger and supporting communities through the annual spring Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign. With every bag of fresh citrus purchased, customers nourish their own families and help provide another family with the food and resources they need to thrive. Freshouse provides fresh oranges, custom-printed bins and branded bags at no cost. Their contributions have enhanced the customer experience and fueled the success of the campaign. To date, Freshouse has donated more than $85,000 to Food Lion Feeds, translating into thousands of meals and hope for those in need.

The Store that Roars Motivational Award – Food Lion at 5210 George Washington Hwy, Grafton, VA

This award honors a Food Lion store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers to participate in hunger relief projects. With a team of associates committed to fighting food insecurity, this Food Lion store sold more than 7,000 Holidays Without Hunger boxes during Food Lion's holiday campaign, the highest total among all 1,100+ stores. Customer Service Manager Brette Taylor's leadership has been instrumental in this success. His ability to connect associates to the mission of hunger relief has created a store culture filled with energy, compassion and a drive to serve. In 2024, the store led the region in volunteer hours, supporting mobile pantries and hand-delivering groceries to more than 200 families in underserved neighborhoods. Its ongoing partnership with the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, including numerous box-packing events, continues to bring hope and nourishment to countless families in need.

The Meg Ham Caring for Our Communities Award – Kathy Whicker, Direct Store Delivery Receiver, Food Lion at 7760 North Point Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC

This award honors a Food Lion associate who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger relief projects. Food Lion Feeds recognizes Direct Store Delivery (DSD) Receiver Kathy Whicker for her exceptional efforts to combat hunger in her community. Her dedication is evident through her extensive volunteer work with organizations such as Second Harvest of Northwest NC, where she coordinates Food Lion volunteers for impactful events. Kathy also volunteers in teaching kitchens, where she empowers families by showing them how to prepare nutritious meals, equipping them with skills to set them up for success in life. She contributes to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Christmas Backpack Event, bringing holiday joy to children in need through thoughtful coordination and festive celebrations. Beyond seasonal efforts, Kathy has played a key role in hurricane relief, supported food pantry events at Winston-Salem State University and participated in hunger awareness initiatives, including The Shepherd's House Glow Walk.

Special One-Time Good Neighbor Award – Kay Carter, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC

This award honors an individual who has gone above and beyond to support neighboring feeding partners impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. When the storm struck, causing widespread destruction, including the near-total loss of MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, led by CEO Kay Carter, stepped up without hesitation. Three days after the storm, truckloads of food, water, containers and donations from national manufacturers were in route to Western North Carolina. Thanks to Kay's leadership, more than 750,000 pounds of food and essential supplies were delivered to the region. Her team also provided clothing, baby formula, cleaning supplies and other critical items to meet the urgent needs of the community. In addition to immediate relief, Kay's team helped connect MANNA FoodBank with skilled tradespeople to assist in rebuilding its facility. Through her advocacy, Kay rallied national vendors, organized food drives and secured corporate donations, ensuring that MANNA could continue its mission of feeding and uplifting its neighbors in western North Carolina.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds .