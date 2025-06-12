Action Target And MT2 Join Forces To Revolutionize Shooting Range Maintenance
By integrating MT2's industry-leading expertise in berm trap cleaning and lead reclamation, Action Target now offers a comprehensive suite of services to enhance range performance. This partnership simplifies compliance, reduces environmental risks, and extends the lifespan of ranges, saving operators time and costs.
“We're thrilled to team up with MT2 to bring cutting-edge environmental solutions to our customers,” said Mike Birch, CEO at Action Target.“This partnership underscores our commitment to safety, sustainability, and excellence in the shooting range industry.”
MT2's proven processes, backed by over 20 years of experience and successful projects at thousands of ranges nationwide, ensure safe and efficient lead management.“Joining forces with Action Target allows us to elevate the standard of range maintenance,” said Ty Hendrickson, President of MT2.“Together, we're empowering range operators to focus on what matters most: safe and effective operations.”
This collaboration combines Action Target's innovative range solutions with MT2's environmental expertise, creating a seamless experience for range owners and operators across the country.
Learn more about how Action Target and MT2 can enhance your range at or contact our team at ....
About Action Target Inc.
Action Target Inc. is a leading provider of shooting range design, equipment, and services, dedicated to advancing safety and performance for law enforcement, military, and commercial ranges worldwide. Visit .
About Metals Treatment Technologies (MT2), LLC
MT2 is the nation's premier provider of lead reclamation and environmental services for shooting ranges, with a proven track record of ensuring compliance and sustainability. Learn more at mt2.com .
