Secure Technology Alliance Named An Industry Catalyst For Championing Digital Identity Integrity In New Prism Project Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance (STA) has been recognized as a Catalyst organization in a landmark report by The Prism Project. The“Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Prism Report ,” powered by Acuity Market Intelligence, highlights the Alliance's work advancing critical infrastructure, culture and community in the digital identity ecosystem. It is also aimed at delivering independent analysis that empowers organizations to fortify digital identity in the age of genAI-driven fraud.

STA's inclusion reaffirms its pivotal role in progressing secure identity technologies-not just through its leadership in Mobile Driver's License (mDL) adoption, but by fostering cross-industry collaboration, building trust, driving interoperability and protecting users across the digital landscape. STA was profiled for its thirty-year track record of guiding secure technology implementations and for its most recent initiative: the formation of the mDL Jumpstart Committee, which is chartered to develop guidance and use cases across jurisdictional boundaries that support the widespread adoption of international standard Mobile Driver's Licenses.

“There's no escaping digital identity. Regardless of your industry sector, it's foundational infrastructure for trust in the digital age,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance.“As deepfakes and synthetic identities become more sophisticated, secure digital credentials like mobile driver's licenses are a game-changer to verify who's on the other side of a screen. We're honored to be recognized by The Prism Project and proud to lead collaborative discussions between government, technology providers and industry stakeholders to advance privacy-preserving identity tools that can meet today's rapidly evolving threats.”

In the report, the Prism Project commends STA for its proactive response to emerging identity fraud. By backing cryptographically verifiable credentials, particularly through ISO/IEC 18013‐5-compliant mDLs, STA is helping establish a more secure foundation for digital identity. Unlike traditional forms of ID verification that rely on photo capture or physical cards, mDLs provide digitally signed, state-issued identity data that can be authenticated offline and used in both in-person and remote channels. This reduces the risk of presentation attacks and enables selective disclosure, allowing individuals to share only the data required for a specific transaction, mitigating consent-based data misuse.

“The acceleration of genAI and threats to identity systems go hand-in-hand, but we don't have to face these issues alone,” said Maxine Most, founder of The Prism Project.“The Secure Technology Alliance exemplifies what it means to be an 'Infrastructure, Culture, and Community Catalyst' in this moment of identity disruption by creating a neutral space for interindustry professionals to work together to address the AI fraud arms race. STA's emphasis on amplifying groundbreaking secure technologies aligns with The Prism Project's mission to advance understanding of biometric and digital identity systems.”

