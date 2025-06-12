Black Buffalo Strengthens Leadership With Kit Dietz's Board Re-Election And Viv Penninti's Appointment As Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo Inc., the leading alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, proudly announces the re-election of Kit Dietz to its Board of Directors and the appointment of Viv Penninti as Senior Advisor.

Dietz has been elected to serve another term as Independent Director of Black Buffalo, after first joining the Board in March 2023. A seasoned executive and strategist, Dietz brings over four decades of experience in the nicotine and tobacco category. Notably, he served as an Independent Director on Lorillard's Board upon going public in 2008, through its $27 billion acquisition by Reynolds American in 2015, one of the most significant M&A transactions in industry history. Prior to his service at Lorillard, Dietz served as Chairman of Tripifoods Inc., a full-line convenience distributor in Buffalo, NY, and President of Michigan-based Spartan Stores Inc. Convenience Division.

Penninti joined Black Buffalo effective January 2025 in a newly established role as Senior Advisor where he will guide Black Buffalo's data-driven sales and marketing strategies. Widely recognized as one of the key architects of data and analytics in the tobacco and nicotine industry for 30+ years, Penninti was the former CEO of Management Science Associates Inc. (MSAi), and subsequently the CEO of iGATE Global Solutions, a NASDAQ-listed IT company (that was later purchased by Cap Gemini). Penninti is currently the CEO of InRhythm, Inc. which is engaged in the development of an AI-driven business intelligence application.

"Having Kit and Viv closely advising Black Buffalo in their respective capacities is an amazing benefit for our company, as well as our retail partners and wholesale customers," said Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer at Black Buffalo, "Together, Kit and Viv have created some of the most widely used strategies and technologies in sales, data, and analytics in the industry, and we are honored that they have chosen to partner with Black Buffalo."

As Black Buffalo continues to scale its retail presence and build toward long-term category leadership, the expertise of both Dietz and Penninti is critical to support Black Buffalo's strategic planning, retail acceleration, and performance optimization.

About Black Buffalo

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 25,000 hours of research and development. The Company is a 3-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2024), and Black Buffalo has won major Best New Product awards from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo.

Certain Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco-derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and all of Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denied orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

