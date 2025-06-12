CGTN The Pulse Of Modernization: Behind The Surge Of Innovation In China

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every year, icy air currents from Siberia sweep southward, turning Northeast China into a winter wonderland. In the past, these harsh winters were obstacles to development, but today they fuel China's ice and snow economy. The Harbin Ice and Snow World is now a global attraction. Host "Brother Left and Right" cheers on crowds of partygoers reveling between giant ice sculptors. Local ice sculptor Mr. Yueba has begun making smaller ice sculptures that allow visitors to touch and even wear icy artworks. Retired ice hockey player Du Bingyang teaches local kids in Harbin his secrets to success. The Marvel Ski Club has brought Guochao or Chinese-chic to the ski slopes of Northeast China. This unique trend has recently attracted vast crowds of skiers and snowboarders to flock to local ski resorts dressed as their favorite characters from stories like Journey to the West. And in the world of manufacturing, the skis and snowboards hitting these slopes are now increasingly being made by local companies. Their teams are working tirelessly to experiment with both revolutionary materials and design, and hope to take the industry to new heights. And perhaps the most exciting recent development has been the stellar growth of China's low-altitude economy.

Down in Shenzhen, Damoda is one of its brightest names. Breaking Guinness World Records with ever-larger drone formations, Damoda continues to set global standards for drone shows both in terms of size and quality. Last but certainly not least, the incredible "Land Aircraft Carrier" Modular Flying Car is vehicle that will make you feel like you have stepped inside a science fiction novel. It is a bold attempt to make flying freer, and looks set to change the way we commute and spend our free time in the near future.

The Pulse of Modernization is a search for the spirit of China's modernization, a journey into the heart of a nation turning dreams of the future into a reality.

SOURCE CGTN