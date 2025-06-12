Lottery And Sports Featured At Gateway With Triple-Driver Sponsorship Across Indycar And Indynxt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) or“the Company”), a leading technology company alongside its brand, collectively transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, announces its continued and expanded sponsorship across both the NTT IndyCar and IndyNXT by Firestone series with its partnered drivers-Callum Ilott , Louis Foster and Sebastian Murray prepare to take on the World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) oval this Saturday night.

This marks the first time that both and branding will be featured across three race entries in a single weekend-an extraordinary show of support for young talent and a strategic moment for brand visibility on one of the season's marquee oval events.

Louis Foster – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (NTT IndyCar Series)

Fresh from leading laps in Detroit and surviving one of the biggest accidents of his career, Louis Foster returns to Gateway with unfinished business. The reigning IndyNXT champion, who won all three oval events in last year's campaign in IndyNXT, brings a wealth of oval experience to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's entry in IndyCar.

Following a newly extended and expanded partnership, Foster will now feature the logo on his crash helmet and branding on the front wing endplates of his RLL car through the end of the 2025 season. The branding aligns the Foster partnership with the Company platforms' long-term motorsport ambitions.

“I'm incredibly proud to be carrying the and logos this weekend at Gateway. It's a track I love, and I'm determined to repay their faith in me with a strong result,” said Foster .

Callum Ilott – PREMA Racing (NTT IndyCar Series)

British racing star Callum Ilott returns to Gateway ready to showcase the front-running pace he's been building throughout the season with PREMA Racing. Despite a wheel incident in Detroit, Ilott has consistently demonstrated Top 10 potential and now takes on the high-speed oval with renewed determination.

Ilott continues to represent with high-visibility helmet branding, prominently featured across all race sessions this weekend. His professionalism and composure have made him an ideal partner for the brand's IndyCar strategy in 2025.

“Callum brings a sharp focus and professionalism to every race weekend, and we're proud to be aligned with him as PREMA continues its impressive debut season in IndyCar,” said Matthew McGahan, CEO of and

Sebastian Murray – No. 2 Dream Racing Dubai (IndyNXT by Firestone)

Rising Scottish talent Sebastian Murray returns to the site of IndyNXT's unique challenge, ready to build on his career-best P6 finish in Detroit. In just his fifth race appearance in the IndyNXT series, Murray is continuing to turn heads, now sitting 11th in the overall driver standings.

Backed by and Murray will once again carry the brands across his helmet, race suit, front and rear wing endplates, and rear wing panel-a comprehensive visual partnership that continues to position him as a key ambassador for the Company's platforms' next-gen motorsports strategy.

“This weekend marks a major milestone for our Company and both the and brands,” said McGahan ,“To have all three of our partnered drivers competing at Gateway under the lights-across both IndyCar and IndyNXT-is something we're extremely proud of. Our commitment to supporting emerging and elite talent is matched by the unprecedented visibility we're achieving for our brands on a national stage. We believe strongly in these athletes and in the sport.”

About

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.

