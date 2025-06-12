Magnera's Sontara® Brand Wins INDA's® Long-Life Achievement Award At IDEA® 25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sontara's EcoRE bags, now part of the Magneraportfolio, recently received the IDEALong-Life Achievement Award at IDEA 25, the premier global event for nonwovens and engineered fabrics. Made from cellulosic fibers, Sontara EcoRE material is certified for home compostingand boasts exceptional strength and durability.

By using Sontara EcoRE material, the bags maintain durability and strength without the need for added binders, addressing a common concern with compostable goods.

“With plastic bag bans across many territories worldwide, Sontara's EcoRE material offers a timely solution for the retail and shopping market as an alternative to traditional synthetic materials. This is only one example of how this strong and sustainable material might be used to solve customer challenges,” said Seth Good, Sontara Product Line Management Director.

“This combination of sustainability and functionality is the perfect example of how Magnera and Sontara continue leading the way in material innovation,” Good added.

Sontara EcoRE is the first nonwoven material of its kind, offering a cost-effective alternative to woven fabrics. By combining carefully selected raw materials with the proprietary Sontara technology, the material can achieve exceptional high strength in all directions without use of binders. This gives it equivalent properties to a textile, making it suitable for high-performance and semi-durable applications like shopping bags.

Leveraging a global platform to support local customers, Sontara's EcoRE material is available both as a finished bag with options for personalization and as a versatile nonwoven material suitable for any application customers desire.

The compostable cellulosic fibers in Sontara EcoRE bags are just one example of Sontara's innovations, designed to deliver high performance while addressing the increasing demand for renewable and sustainable materials. Magnera, the parent company of the Sontara brand, is dedicated to upholding Sontara's legacy of innovation, sustainability, and performance across various markets, including wipes, technical nonwovens and healthcare.

“Our innovation team is always looking for new ways to leverage the Sontara capabilities and our expertise to provide new solutions to solve end user problems,” concluded Seth Good, Sontara Product Line Management Director.

1 Material certified“OK compost HOME” by TÜV Austria, meaning they are suitable for home composting. Dispose of this material according to local regulations and available waste collection and treatment facilities. Improper disposal can harm the environment. Do not dispose of in nature. Compostable only in home composting systems under the right conditions.

