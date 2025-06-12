Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Police Release List Of Injured People

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad police have released a list of the injured from the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The list contains 25 names and includes details of the hospitals where the injured have been admitted.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, striking a residential area in Meghani Nagar.

The disaster resulted in 204 fatalities and injuries, prompting a massive rescue operation.

This marks the first fatal crash involving the 787 Dreamliner since its introduction, raising serious concerns about aviation safety and Boeing's aircraft reliability.

The list of injured released by Ahmedabad police includes two females and twenty-three males. Two of the men are aged 43 and 52, while the rest are between 18 and 25 years old.

Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Police Issues Advisory

The Ahmedabad police have issued an advisory for residents after reports emerged that locals crowded the crash site to record videos, obstructing rescue operations.

According to report, the Air India plane hit a hostel for doctors attached to the Ahmedabad medical college, causing significant damage and resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.



Kindly avoid gathering at the incident site to ensure rescue and relief efforts proceed smoothly without any obstruction.

Please refrain from sharing rumors or unverified information on social media.

We respectfully request that you give way immediately to emergency vehicles, as their timely arrival is crucial.

Trust only information provided by authorized sources and act accordingly.

Please attentively follow the instructions issued by the local police and authorities. Adhere to traffic regulations and kindly cooperate with the police for everyone's safety.

Air India Plane crash: Three Ahmedabad-bound flights cancelled

Three Ahmedabad-bound flights from here were cancelled on Thursday following a plane crash in the Gujarat city, officials at the city airport said.

All three flights were operated by a private carrier.

One of the flights was proceeding towards Ahmedabad and later returned following the incident which led to a closure of the Ahmedabad airport, they added.