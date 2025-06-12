'No Nukes': Donald Trump Draws Red Line On Iran As US Evacuates Middle East Staff Amid Israel Strike Fears

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating unequivocally that Tehran“can't have a nuclear weapon.” His comments come as the United States begins evacuating non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing security risks following a report of a possible Israeli attack on Iran.

“They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple – they can't have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday (June 11), while confirming that US personnel were being“moved out” of vulnerable parts of the Middle East.

Fears of retaliation and regional war

Trump said the region had become increasingly dangerous, with growing fears that Iran could retaliate if Israel launches a military strike.

“Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place,” Trump said.“We've given notice to move out. We'll see what happens.”

The US Embassy in Jerusalem has also restricted staff movement, citing“increased regional tensions,” limiting travel to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva.

Trump:“Less confident” about nuclear deal

Trump's frustration with Iran's slow response to ongoing diplomatic talks was evident in his remarks to journalist Miranda Devine on her new podcast, Pod Force One.

“I don't know,” Trump said when asked if he still believed a deal was possible.“I did think so, and I'm getting more and more - less confident about it.”

“They're not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.“It would be nicer to do it without warfare... but we'll see. Time will tell.”

Talks set to resume in Oman

Despite faltering progress, US-Iran nuclear talks are expected to resume in Muscat, Oman, this Sunday (June 15). Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran is preparing a new proposal that“can be used as a basis for work.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Bad Albusaidi said an agreement ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program is“within reach.”

IAEA censure, Israeli pressure

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board has formally found Iran in violation of its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years. The censure accuses Iran of concealing undeclared nuclear sites and obstructing inspections.

“Iran has consistently obstructed IAEA's verification... and concealed suspected undeclared locations,” Israel's foreign ministry said, calling on the international community to“respond decisively.”

Iran's response: New enrichment facility, military drills

In response, Iran announced it will open a new uranium enrichment site in a“secure location” and has begun military drills“focused on enemy movements.” Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that all US bases in the region would be“within reach” in the event of conflict.

“If a conflict is imposed on us... we will target all US bases in host countries,” Nasirzadeh said.“God willing, things won't reach that point, and the talks will succeed.”

Israel considers solo strike

According to NBC News, Israel is weighing a unilateral military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, even without US backing. Officials reportedly fear that any US-Iran agreement allowing uranium enrichment would be unacceptable.