Statehood In Limbo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday reiterated the call for restoration of J&K's statehood, terming it a fundamental demand and an essential step for ensuring governance and development in the region. Speaking to reporters in Ganderbal, Abdullah said that promises made by the Centre in Parliament and before the Supreme Court must be honoured in full.

The demand was also voiced by the NC's additional General Secretary and Former Minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, who said the continued delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is severely obstructing its overall development and undermining the aspirations of its people.

Now, the question is whether the centre has any immediate or near-term plan to reinstate statehood? There is no easy answer to this. If the recent statements by the senior union government leadership are anything to go by, there are no signs to this effect. This is a promise whose reiteration by them has been conspicuously absent from any remarks on Kashmir in recent weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too skipped any mention of the J&K statehood in his recent visit to the region to inaugurate Chenab bridge. This, despite the fact that the Chief Minister specifically made this demand in his speech.

However, the PM didn't respond to the demand in his speech unlike in January when he visited to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg connecting Kashmir Valley in Ladakh. Also, the central government has never given a timeline for the return of statehood. So, there is a section of people in J&K who believe that statehood might take longer than expected. More so, after the Pahalgam attack and the now paused Operation Sindoor, which has fundamentally altered the geopolitical situation in the region. It remains to be seen whether the transformed context has also altered the centre's priorities in Kashmir. For example, this may have made it more chary of the civilian control of the governance in J&K, especially that of the security situation. But there can also be a counter-argument to this: J&K has been run by a civilian government during its toughest times over the past three decades. And with cooperation from the centre, it could do so again. Ultimately, the question of statehood for J&K may remain unresolved for some time, with both its advocates and detractors watching closely. But eventually, the centre may even pleasantly surprise the people of the union territory.