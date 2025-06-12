From Sacrifice To Storage: How Kashmir Keeps Eid Meat Safe

KO file photo

By Irshad Ahmad Shah

Each Baed Eid, Kashmir is flooded with fresh meat.

Mutton and beef pile up in homes, fridges, and freezers within hours. It's shared generously, cooked joyfully, and stored hurriedly.

But amid the celebration hides a pressing question: how do you keep so much meat from going bad, fast?

Every year, thousands of animals are sacrificed across the Valley in just one or two days. That's a massive volume of fresh meat entering kitchens, often without enough planning.

Power cuts are common. Freezers are packed. Many households lack basic awareness about storage, hygiene, or safe handling.

Red meat, rich in protein and moisture, turns bad quickly if left warm. And when that happens, the result isn't just waste. It can make people sick.

The Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) advice still holds.“Eat of it, feed the poor, and store some,” he said, according to a hadith from Sahih Bukhari.

The idea was simple: balance.

Share what you can, and preserve what you must. The Qur'an also warns,“Do not waste, for Allah does not love the wasteful.”

These teachings aren't just spiritual, they're practical. But putting them into action takes care.

It starts at the source. When the animal is sacrificed, everything from the knife to the hands should be clean. The blood must be drained completely.

Blood speeds up spoilage. It invites bacteria. It smells. The tools-knives, boards, even the surface where meat is placed-should be washed with hot water and, ideally, disinfected.

The person doing the sacrifice should wash up before and after.

But one of the biggest mistakes happens right after the sacrifice. People dump warm meat straight into the freezer. That's risky.

Meat needs time to cool. If it's still hot and sealed, condensation forms. The moisture becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.

The smart move is to spread the meat out in thin layers, in a cool shaded place, for about 4–6 hours. No stacking. Airflow matters. Once it's cooled, divide it.

At this point, sorting helps a lot. Keep aside small daily-use portions, enough for three to five days. Freeze the rest in airtight bags.

Organ meats, like liver or kidneys, go bad fast. Eat them within a day. And label everything. A freezer full of unmarked bags leads to confusion and waste.

Refrigerators can keep fresh meat safe for three to five days if kept between 0–4°C. Deep freezers, set at –18°C or lower, can stretch that to three to six months.

But don't stuff everything in one large bag. Smaller portions mean you only thaw what you need. Repeated thawing and freezing ruins texture and taste, and worse, it's unsafe.

Of course, not every home has a freezer that works full-time. In rural or low-income areas, electricity is unreliable. That's where traditional methods come in.

In Kashmir, many still dry meat the old way: cut into thin strips, rubbed with salt, turmeric, and chili, then hung under netted canopies. It dries in a few days. Some also pickle meat in mustard oil, garlic, and spices, storing it in glass jars.

If made properly, both methods can preserve meat for weeks without a fridge. Salt, spice, and air all slow down bacteria.

Modern science backs these old tricks. Drying reduces water, which bacteria need to grow. Vinegar and turmeric create acidic, antimicrobial conditions. A study by Kashmir University confirmed that traditional sun-dried meat, if prepared hygienically, stays edible for over a month.

Still, preserving meat is not just about storage. It's about cleanliness.

Wash hands before and after touching raw meat. Use different knives and boards for vegetables and meat. Disinfect counters. Keep meat off the floor.

In Srinagar, a 2023 study by Ayman and colleagues found that while most homes washed meat and hands, fewer than half knew how to safely dispose of waste like fat and bone.

That brings us to another crisis: meat waste.

Bones, guts, and blood often end up in drains, open fields, or even rivers. Dogs tear through bags. The smell spreads. The risk to public health is real.

Municipal bins should be used where available. In villages, digging a pit for burial is safer. And non-meat waste can be composted.

Education can fix much of this. Before Eid, mosques should include simple tips in sermons: cool meat properly, share wisely, wash hands, dispose responsibly. Media channels, too, can run short videos or infographics. A little awareness goes a long way.

One promising idea is the community freezer bank.

In some neighbourhoods, families come together to rent a shared freezer. One person takes care of it. Everyone gets a portioned shelf. It reduces spoilage, cuts costs, and helps people who can't afford big fridges.

Eid ul-Azha is about sacrifice, but also stewardship. The meat we receive is sacred. Treating it well is part of the worship.

If we use science, follow faith, and care for each other, Eid can be more than a feast. It can be a model of respect, for food, for nature, and for one another.

Irshad Ahmad Shah is a Research Scholar in the Department of Food Science and Technology at Pondicherry University. He can be reached at [email protected] .