Nine Mile Metals Receives NBJMAP Exploration Grant For California Lake East VMS Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received a $ 40,000 grant from the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development for continued exploration on the Company's California Lake East VMS Project.

In April 2025, the Company submitted a proposal to the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Junior Mining Assistance Program (NBJMAP) for specific exploration on the California Lake East VMS Project, where previous drilling in 2022 confirmed the presence of a VMS system associated with Mineral occurrence 32S, on the north end of EarthEx Target #8 (Figure 1 below). This season's exploration is planned along the stratigraphic horizon and EM strong late time conductors, delineated by EarthEx, that defines the California Lake East VMS Trend (Target #6 and #8). Planned work will start with ground-based geophysics to define the prioritized drill targets to follow. Target #6 below, has been previously identified as a High Priority New Target and possibly the source to the previously announced successful VMS drill program at Target #8.







Figure 1: California Lake East VMS Trend

The NB government continues to be highly supportive and committed to the success of the mining community in the Bathurst Mining Camp. Each year the Junior Mining Assistance Program provides funding for the advancement of Selected Projects that meet their criteria of high interest to the advancement of the Camp. We are pleased to receive support again this year, from the Geological Survey Branch in Bathurst and advance our exploration Program at California Lake East.

This is on the heels of last year's significant grant received to advance the Wedge VMS Project.

Utilizing the data collected and interpreted by EarthEx, the technical team, with the assistance of Apex Geoscience, will design an appropriate ground-based survey method to best define the conductive trend extending from Target 6 to Target 8. Apex, with previous experience in the Bathurst Mining Camp, will be integral in planning, the ground-based options including both fixed and moving loop Electromagnetics. The decision will follow a thorough compilation of all historic drill holes and the more recent results obtained by Nine Mile.

"The team is looking forward to continuing our development of the California Lake East VMS Trend and test Target #6, the potential source of the Trend. We will track the trend mineralization from our drill program area at Target #8, expanding the VMS mineralization to the south, along the strong conductive trend, that leads to High Priority Target #6. Target #6 is a untested newly identified high priority target. Our technical team looks forward to commencing this project of high importance for Nine Mile Metals. We are grateful for the continued support from our NB Department of Natural Resources and our local mining community. Once again, we are honoured to receive this support," stated G. Lohman, V.P. Exploration.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.