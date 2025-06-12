Olympia Earns 12Th Agent Of The Month Award From Wheaton World Wide Moving
"We're honored to receive the Agent of the Month award, and we never take the recognition lightly," said Piet Gauchat, Olympia's president. "There are a thousand things that contribute to getting an award like this. Without a doubt, the most important of those factors is our staff. Our drivers, crews and customer service team are second-to-none. They are what keeps us on track and ensures we're providing the best possible customer experience."
Olympia has won agent of the month award 12 times since becoming an agent for Wheaton in 1996. Olympia has earned Wheaton's Agent of the Year Award in 2003, 2007 and 2021. Olympia also was named the American Trucking Association's Agent of the Year in 2023.
"Winning the Agent of the Month award is not just a recognition of excellence," said Jim Gaw, President of Wheaton World Wide Moving, "It's a testament to the heart and hustle of the agency, and its commitment to providing first-class customer service."
As summer moving season kicks into full swing, Olympia looks forward to serving its partners and clients in all of its markets - Boston , Washington, D.C ., Philadelphia , Austin and Tampa .
With offices in MA, MD, NJ, Texas, and Florida, Olympia stands ready to serve residential moving customers as well as provide commercial services like office moving, liquidation, and FF&E to a wide variety of industries, including hospitality, biotech, and higher education.
About Olympia
Founded in 1993 by Michael Gilmartin as a household goods moving company, Olympia has consistently expanded and diversified its service offerings and geographic reach. Today, Olympia is both a local and long-distance residential moving company and commercial services firm that counts office moving , liquidation , installation , technology disconnect/reconnect , FF&E , logistics, facilities and event management among its services. With offices in Boston, Washington, D.C.-area, Philadelphia-area, Austin and Tampa, Olympia works for residential realtors and commercial clients in a host of industries including higher education, biotech, technology, restoration and real estate.
