Thiogenesis Announces Grant Of Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) -or thea clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disulfides that drive the production of critically important intracellular antioxidants and other therapeutic compounds, announces that pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, on June 11, 2025, the Company's board of directors approved a total grant of 400,000 common share purchase options exercisable at $0.77 to two directors of the Company. The common share purchase options vest 25% every six months following the date of grant and expire on June 11, 2030.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS") and is planning clinical trials in Leigh syndrome, Rett syndrome and pediatric MASH.