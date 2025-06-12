Seized Big Cats Find Refuge At PAWS Sanctuary In Second Major Rescue

Two more seized wild animals find refuge at PAWS sanctuary-the second intake in two months.

SAN ANDREAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) recently welcomed two big cats to its San Andreas, Calif., sanctuary, following a major law enforcement operation in Oregon.The big cats were among 322 animals seized from the West Coast Game Park Safari in Bandon, Ore., by Oregon State Police and the Oregon Humane Society, in conjunction with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The operation followed a lengthy criminal investigation involving serious concerns about animal care and welfare. All the animals have since been relocated to sanctuaries and other accredited and/or permitted facilities.At PAWS, the two big cats are comfortable and are settling in well under the expert care of the sanctuary's animal care and veterinary teams. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, PAWS cannot share any further details about the individual animals at this time.This marks the second time PAWS has taken in seized animals in just two months.In March, PAWS received an American black bear and a mountain lion when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife seized animals from the Barry R. Kirshner Wildlife Foundation as part of a criminal investigation into alleged animal welfare violations. A third animal, a bobcat, will arrive later, after completion of a specially designed enclosure. In the meantime, the bobcat is being well cared for at a qualified wildlife care facility.“For over 40 years, PAWS has been a strong advocate for the welfare of captive wildlife, and we have provided a permanent home for hundreds of animals seized from harmful and exploitative conditions,” said Ed Stewart, PAWS' co-founder and board president.“We commend and deeply appreciate the government agencies that are taking bold and necessary action to protect captive wild animals.”About the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)Founded in 1984, the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) provides lifetime care for captive wild animals rescued or retired from circuses, zoos, and the exotic "pet" trade. PAWS' 2,300-acre sanctuary located in San Andreas, Calif., is home to elephants, bears, big cats, monkeys, and other wild animals. PAWS is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and a founding member of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance.For more information about PAWS, visit .

Kim Gardner

Performing Animal Welfare Society

+1 916-539-5305

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.