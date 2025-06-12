Synamedia Unveils Security Enhancements To Its ATSC 3.0 Media Edge Gateway

ATLANTA and LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video software provider, Synamedia , today announced that its Media Edge Gateway (MEG ), an ATSC 3.0 software-based IRD, now supports Device Security requirements as specified by ATSC 3.0 Security Authority's (A3SA). MEG is one of the first professional broadcast solutions available today that supports this security specification.

MEG delivers unmatched value related to cost-effectiveness, flexibility, future-proofing and security. Customers can achieve up to 80% cost savings when adopting a MEG as a front-end device gateway instead of embarking on a full system upgrade. Additionally, large broadcasters and station groups can take in over-the-air signals in one format, such as ATSC 3.0 or 1.0, and output in the other, while cable affiliates can input ATSC 3.0 and output ATSC 1.0 within an existing facility. For remote monitoring needs, users can input over-the-air (OTA) signals and output IP.

A3SA develops protocols for securing ATSC 3.0 services using IP-based encryption protocols, device certificates and rights management technology, all conforming to the ATSC 3.0 Security Standard for next-generation broadcasting. The device security approval process is a multi-party operational compliance effort, involving secure provisioning and thorough testing.

"ATSC's mission is to empower next-generation broadcasting, and this milestone makes a real contribution to moving that mission forward," said Madeleine Noland, ATSC's President. "Synamedia's solutions offer the growing ATSC ecosystem the ability to not only manage both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 signals but to also enable remote monitoring. This is yet another step forward in expanding the ATSC market, and we're thrilled to see it."

"It's been a privilege to work with innovators across the industry to bring secure, IP-based NEXTGEN TV to life," said Joe St. Jean, Managing Director of A3SA. "Synamedia's MEG makes it easier for broadcasters to meet content protection standards and supports broader adoption. It's a strong contribution to the growing NEXTGEN TV ecosystem."

Synamedia's MEG offers many unique benefits to users. It was purpose-built as an OTA, satellite and IP receiver all-in-one. A U.S. national broadcaster is using a MEG at each of its 20 affiliates to take in an OTA signal, convert it to IP and then distribute that IP signal for monitoring and management. Other benefits include the ability to take in an ATSC 3.0/MPEG4 signal feed and output it as ATSC 1.0/MPEG 2, allowing customers to prepare further in advance for a full conversion to 3.0 streams, along with robust remote monitoring benefits.

"Security has always been at the heart of our business here at Synamedia, as has anticipating our customers' future needs," said Elke Hungenaert, Vice President of Product Management, Synamedia Video Network. "When we originally launched MEG , it was one of the only IRDs on the market built with future proofing in mind because we knew the transition to ATSC 3.0 would be a marathon, not a sprint. These latest enhancements demonstrate our continued investment in our portfolio and we're proud of the work we've done to support the ATSC 3.0 security ecosystem."

About Synamedia

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, and protect video. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, anti-piracy solutions, and video network solutions for processing, distribution, and delivery. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds .

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Synamedia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED