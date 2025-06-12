Learnlaunch Fund + Accelerator Announces 2025 Breakthrough To Scale Cohort

BOSTON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is proud to announce the 2025 cohort of its Breakthrough to Scale program. This group of early-stage edtech startups is tackling some of the most urgent challenges in education and workforce development, from K12 through lifelong learning. LearnLaunch also welcomes Lemnis as a new investor in the fund, deepening our shared interest in expanding learning so that every young person can thrive in a time of dramatic change.

This cohort reflects LearnLaunch's commitment to backing mission-driven teams that mirror the diversity of the learners they serve. The companies are focused on closing gaps in access, outcomes, and opportunity. Several leverage the responsible use of AI to expand personalization, increase engagement, and scale impact while staying grounded in evidence and ethics. Three companies empower adult learners adapting to rapid AI-driven workforce change through apprenticeships, micro-learning, and productivity tools. Two K12 companies address difficult learning milestones using AI, including assessing and supporting reading fluency and providing a secure platform where students use AI to develop critical writing skills.

The 2025 Breakthrough to Scale Cohort includes:

eKidz provides AI-driven speech recognition at the phoneme level, assessing early literacy and offering personalized instruction across reading, speaking, listening, and writing.

GoSprout is an all-in-one work-based learning platform that streamlines apprenticeship onboarding, skill tracking, and compliance, enabling organizations to upskill talent faster and more efficiently.

Learnie is a micro-learning platform for deskless workers in industries like retail, healthcare, and manufacturing that boosts onboarding, compliance, and retention through short, engaging videos.

Stack provides AI-powered clinical trial-specific training and real-time guidance for teams, improving onboarding and execution at academic medical centers.

TrueMark is a monitored assignment platform that helps teachers prevent AI plagiarism with edit-level transparency and harness AI as a personalized feedback tool with assignment-level customization.

"Our work starts with capital but extends far beyond it," said Jean Hammond, General Partner at LearnLaunch. "When you combine funding with the right coaching, context, and connections, you unlock the kind of durable progress that founders need to thrive in the rapidly changing education industry. We're proud to welcome this new cohort and excited to partner with new investors sharing our mission."

In addition to bringing on the new cohort, LearnLaunch added Lemnis as a new investor in the fund. "At Lemnis, we invest in mission-aligned funds and organizations to accelerate their impact for learners. LearnLaunch supports our commitment to making learning more personable, adaptable, and aligned with what young people need to thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Melissa Johnston, CEO at Lemnis. "Their approach combines early capital with deep expertise and long-term support for founders, helping build solutions that expand opportunity and drive meaningful outcomes."

This cohort is the fifteenth that LearnLaunch has run. Over the past 12 years, LearnLaunch has invested in 91 companies that have impacted 58 million learners. Those companies have gone on to raise nearly $300M in additional capital.

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is the leading edtech startup program. Using its unique mix of milestone-based funding and one-on-one venture partner and mentor support, LearnLaunch works with impact-driven entrepreneurs to establish product-market fit and develop go-to-market strategies to achieve scale. For more information, visit .

