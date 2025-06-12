North America Processed Meat (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Surging Demand For Easy-To-Make Foods Bolsters Growth, Chilled Processed Meat Products Dominate

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Processed Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Meat (Poultry, Beef, Pork, Mutton), Type, Product (Chilled, Frozen, Canned, Dry & Fermented), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Processed Meat Market, valued at USD 29.61 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach USD 37.24 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 3.90%

The market is anticipated to expand as demand for convenient meal options rises, alongside increased purchasing power and a growing workforce. In recent years, the beef segment has held the largest revenue share, driven by an escalating demand for higher nutritional value grass-fed beef products. Meanwhile, poultry products are predicted to grow at the fastest rate, attributable to their affordability and growing consumer preference for white meat.

In 2024, the chilled product segment emerged as the market leader. These products undergo chilling between 1C to 4C, with packaging innovations enhancing preservation against spoilage. This technological advancement is a key factor propelling growth in this segment. The United States remains one of the prominent consumers globally, with processed meat integral to daily diets, opening avenues for new product introductions by processors. The reliance on animal-based proteins further propels product demand in the region.

Notably, February 2020 marked the acquisition of Cambridge Packing Company by The Chefs' Warehouse, underscoring market consolidation and expansion of specialty food offerings in North America.

North America Processed Meat Market Report Highlights



The poultry meat segment anticipates the quickest growth over the forecast period due to shifting consumer inclinations toward white meat.

The uncured segment is set to post the highest revenue-based CAGR, as expanded distribution in retail and online spaces makes it accessible to a wider audience.

In 2024, chilled processed meats occupied the largest market share, fueled by demand for convenient meal solutions. The U.S. commanded over 61.4% of revenue share in 2024, with high domestic consumption driving market dominance.

Key Attributes:

