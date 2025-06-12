Exoskeleton Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Powered Exoskeletons Lead Growth With Robust Investment Activities, Industrial Adoption Amplifies Expansion

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Market by Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Systems, Controllers, Software), Functionality (Assistive, Rehabilitative, Augmentative, Preventive), Type (Powered, Passive, Hybrid), Body Part (Lower, Upper, Full Body) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exoskeleton market is anticipated to grow significantly, from USD 0.56 billion in 2025 to USD 2.03 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 29.4%

This surge is driven by its expanding integration into healthcare and manufacturing sectors, aiding mobility for physically impaired individuals while reducing industrial workers' physical strain. An aging population and increased home care rehabilitation further propel the demand. The evolution of technology, including AI, sensors, and lightweight materials, enhances the affordability, accessibility, and performance of exoskeletons. Investment from both public and private sectors will continue to bolster product innovation and market growth.

Key players in the market include Ekso Bionics (US), Ottobock (Germany), DIH Medical (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Myomo Inc. (US), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Lifeward Ltd. (Israel), Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB. (South Korea), B-Temia (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd. (New Zealand), among others.

Powered Exoskeletons Gaining Momentum

The powered exoskeleton sector is witnessing robust growth, exemplified by the strategic investments and increased investor confidence in its commercial viability. German Bionic, an innovator in electrically powered exoskeletons, secured over USD 16.3 million in an extended Series A funding round in December 2023. This investment aims to enhance collaboration with Mubea and scale production for better market deployment.

Additionally, Verve Motion, a Cambridge-based startup specializing in robotic exosuits, raised USD 20 million in a Series B funding round to further its market reach. These developments highlight the strategic investment in powered exoskeleton technology, poised to revolutionize industrial automation, injury prevention, and workforce enhancement.

Industrial Sector's Rapid Adoption

The industrial sector is increasingly adopting exoskeletons to boost worker safety, mitigate fatigue, and enhance productivity. They are essential in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and assembly lines, where repetitive tasks are prevalent. Exoskeletons help mitigate musculoskeletal injuries by supporting the lower back, shoulders, and legs, thereby reducing the occupational health costs and improving productivity.

Germany Leading Europe

Germany leads the European exoskeleton market with strong industrial demand and innovation in healthcare, supported by significant private investments. Its robust manufacturing and logistics sectors actively integrate exoskeletons to enhance workforce efficiency and reduce musculoskeletal injuries. Companies like German Bionic are at the forefront, raising over USD 16.3 million to advance their product offerings, with models like Apogee and Apogee+ significantly impacting logistics, retail, and healthcare sectors with their ergonomic benefits.

Detailed Insights Include:



Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Comprehensive information on lucrative markets. In-depth competitive assessments and strategic analysis of leading players.

Key Attributes:

