Exoskeleton Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Powered Exoskeletons Lead Growth With Robust Investment Activities, Industrial Adoption Amplifies Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Robotic Rehabilitation Solutions From Healthcare Sector Increased Adoption in Industrial and Manufacturing Sectors Increased FDA Approvals for Medical Exoskeletons
Challenges
- High Cost of Ownership Comfort and Movement Interference for Workers Power Supply Limitations and Operational Downtime
Opportunities
- Integration of Exoskeletons With AI and IoT Technologies Increasing Adoption of Exoskeletons in Military and Defense Sectors
Case Studies
- Enhancing Worker Ergonomics and Productivity At John Deere With Comau's Mate-Xt Wearable Exoskeleton Enhancing Logistics Operations and Worker Well-Being At Fiege Group With German Bionic AI-Powered Exoskeleton Technology Enhancing Worker Safety and Productivity in Tunnel Construction At Granite Construction With Levitate Technologies Exoskeletons Reducing Physical Strain in Truck Maintenance At Man Truck & Bus With Help of Suitx Technology by Ottobock Ford Motor Company Enhances Worker Safety and Reduces Injuries With Ekso Bionics Eksovest
Company Profiles
- Ekso Bionics Ottobock DIH Medical Comau Myomo Inc. Cyberdyne Inc. Lifeward Ltd. Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab. B-Temia Rex Bionics Ltd. Able Human Motion Laevo Exoskeletons German Bionic Systems GmbH Levitate Technologies, Inc. Fourier Trexo Robotics Wandercraft Agade Europe Technologies Gogoa.Eu Archelis Inc. P&S Mechanics Co., Ltd. Rb3D Japet Medical Devices Proteso S.R.L.
