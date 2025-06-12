Beatbot Pool Cleaning Robots Win Top Global Design Awards

Beatbot's success stems from its industry-first innovations and thoughtful design philosophy:



IMR Coating Technology – Borrowed from high-end automotive manufacturing, this anti-UV, ultra-durable coating ensures long-lasting performance, even under harsh sunlight.

Biomimetic Streamlined Design – Inspired by marine life, the turtle-shell shape of the AquaSense 2 Series enhances fluid dynamics for efficient cleaning. Calm Technology Philosophy – Every Beatbot product is designed to be people-oriented, intuitive, and unobtrusive, blending seamlessly into users' lives.

These breakthroughs in industrial design earned accolades across the four major design awards in 2025:



iF Design Award: AquaSense 2 Ultra and iSkim Ultra

Red Dot Award: AquaSense 2 Ultra and AquaSense 2

A' Design Award: AquaSense 2 Ultra (Platinum), AquaSense 2 Pro (Gold), AquaSense 2 (Silver), and iSkim Ultra (Bronze) Muse Design Award : AquaSense 2 Ultra (Gold)

New Features Elevate Award-Winning Performance

While celebrating these achievements, Beatbot continues to push boundaries with new upgrades for its select products, now available via free OTA update through the Beatbot app:

1. AI Quick Mode (AquaSense 2 Ultra only): Delivers rapid cleaning by automatically detecting target debris (leaves, plant debris) on pool floors. Ideal for urgent needs, this mode boosts efficiency by 50% (halving cleaning time vs. standard Floor mode).

2. Night Mode (AquaSense 2 Ultra only): Dual LED lights empower the AI camera to detect and clean debris effectively in low-light conditions, ensuring smooth, thorough cleaning after dark.

3. ECO Mode (AquaSense 2 series and AquaSense Pro): Once activated, the robot starts cleaning immediately when placed in water and repeats every 48 hours (from initial start time). After each cycle, it settles on the pool floor and surfaces automatically if battery runs low, simply retrieve it when returning home.

Game. Set. Match. Clean. Athletes Save 5%

Professional and amateur athletes-from golfers, to swimmers, and tennis players-can now enjoy an additional 5% off any Beatbot robot purchased on beatbot on top of the current Father's Day deals. With Beatbot taking care of pool cleaning, athletes can spend less time on maintenance and more time training, competing, or simply recovering between sessions.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools-elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more:

