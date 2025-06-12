XTI Accelerates Xvtol Development By Collaboration With The U.S. Department Of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory Frontier Supercomputer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA ) ("XTI"), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, today reported that it has successfully accelerated performance analysis of the aerodynamics design of the TriFan 600 xVTOL aircraft, having completed more than 1,500 complex computational fluid dynamics (CFD) calculations.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) depicting air flow below the XTI TriFan 600 aircraft when operating in VTOL mode.

XTI is leveraging the exascale-class HPE Cray EX Supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for its development of the TriFan 600 xVTOL aircraft.

The CFD analysis performed using the Frontier supercomputer – capable of executing over a quintillion calculations per second – positions the XTI engineering team to optimize performance and safety as it prepares to fly subscale versions of the TriFan 600 xVTOL. By digitally simulating the TriFan 600 xVTOL in various configurations, attitudes, speeds, and other unique mission profiles, XTI has been able to realize anticipated improvements in aerodynamics as it prepares for formal wind tunnel confirmation tests, which will form part of the Federal Aviation Adminstration (FAA) certification process for the TriFan 600 xVTOL.

Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace, commented, "As we pioneer the Vertical Economy, our collaboration with Oak Ridge gives XTI a critical advantage: compressing and accelerating the work of our engineering teams while de-risking key aspects of our TriFan 600 xVTOL design."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace ) (Nasdaq: XTIA ) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of 311 mph and a range of 985 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace and follow XTI on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the expected benefits of future collaborations with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, which include, but are not limited to, XTI's ability to meet its development and commercialization schedule with respect to the TriFan 600, and the risk that XTI and its current and future collaborators may be unable to successfully develop and market XTI's aircraft or may experience significant delays in doing so. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

