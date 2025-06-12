Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Havila Kystruten AS: Annual General Meeting 2025 Held


2025-06-12 09:31:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting in Havila Kystruten AS was held on 12 June 2025.

All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.

The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

Attachment

  • HKY_minutes from ordinary general meeting 2025

