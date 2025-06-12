$44.26 Bn Hydraulics Markets: Cylinders, Valves, Pumps, Motors, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulics Market by Type (Mobile, Industrial), Component (Cylinders, Valves, Pumps, Motors, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions), Sensor (Position, Pressure, Temperature), End-use Industry (Construction, Agriculture) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydraulics market is set to expand from USD 39.40 billion in 2025 to USD 44.26 billion in 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%

The surge in the adoption of smart hydraulic and electro-hydraulic systems plays a pivotal role in propelling the market forward. With technology seamlessly integrating electronics and digital controls, these systems ensure superior monitoring capabilities, quicker response times, and enhanced energy efficiency, ultimately driving down operational costs and minimizing downtime. Their compatibility with automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives positions them as highly favorable for modern industrial applications, thereby boosting the uptake of advanced hydraulic solutions.

Mobile segment to dominate hydraulics market, by type, throughout forecast period

The mobile segment is projected to maintain its lead in the hydraulics market, owed largely to its widespread application across high-demand industries like construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, and mining. Mobile hydraulic systems provide high power density and flexibility, which are essential for operating heavy machinery such as excavators, tractors, and forklifts.

The ongoing infrastructure developments, increased mechanization in agriculture, and burgeoning warehousing and mining activities further stoke the demand for mobile hydraulics. Technological innovations, including electrification and hybrid systems, intelligent control mechanisms utilizing real-time data analytics, energy-efficient pump technologies, environmentally compliant fluids, and improved safety features, have notably elevated the performance and sustainability of mobile hydraulic systems.

Position sensors held largest share of hydraulics market in 2024

Position sensors dominated the hydraulics market in 2024, due to their essential role in ensuring precise positional feedback for hydraulic components like cylinders and valves. This precision is vital to secure effective and safe hydraulic system operations across primary sectors such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation.

The increasing incorporation of automation and smart hydraulic solutions further escalates demand for dependable position sensing technologies that enhance system performance and operational precision. Continuous advancements in sensing technologies, particularly non-contact and durable sensor designs, solidify their critical presence within the market.

Asia Pacific to hold largest market share throughout forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the hydraulics market, buoyed by the rising demand for efficient hydraulic machinery, particularly within large-scale infrastructure projects and industrial manufacturing. As automation proliferates in various sectors, hydraulic systems gain prominence as crucial components of automated production lines.

The rapid expansion of construction and mining undertakings, fueled by urbanization, notably boosts demand for hydraulic equipment. Furthermore, the growing mechanization of the agricultural sector, with increased adoption of modern farming equipment, enhances productivity and market growth in the region.

