Smart Waste Management Market Size To Hit USD 8.90 Billion By 2032, At 14.13% CAGR Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 3.11 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 8.90 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 14.13% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Waste Type (Solid Waste, Special Waste, E-Waste)
.By Method (Smart Collection, Smart Processing, Smart Disposal)
.By Source (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)
.By Technology (IoT-Based Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Smart Sensors)
Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Waste Management Market Report (20% Discount) @
Key Industry Segmentation
By Technology
In 2024, IoT-based technologies led the Smart Waste Management Market with a 36.13% revenue share, driven by innovations from firms including Ecube Labs, whose smart bins and real-time monitoring systems operate in over 100 cities. These solutions enhance operational efficiency and reduce collection costs through data-driven decision-making.
The AI segment is set to grow fastest at a 15.30% CAGR over 2025–2032, where a handful of companies, such as ZenRobotics and CleanRobotics are bringing intelligent sorting systems to market. Artificial intelligence (AI) gives predictive analytics, automation, and growth in recycling, sustainability and resource management in waste.
By Waste Type
In 2024, the Solid Waste segment led the Smart Waste Management Market with a 74.75% revenue share, as large volumes of urban waste and smart technology provided by companies, such as Ecube Labs support the segment's growth in efficiency and decreased costs.
The Special Waste segment is projected to grow fastest at a 16.78% CAGR over 2025–2032, due to stringent regulations and increasing focus on hazardous waste. Entities, such as SUEZ and Clean Harbors are being smart using AI and automation to safely handle special waste and remain in compliance while protecting the environment.
By Method
In 2024, the Smart Collection segment led the market with a 44.80% share, driven by technologies including Enevo's wireless sensors that optimize bin monitoring and route planning, helping cities cut fuel use, emissions, and inefficiencies.
Smart Processing is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.33% over 2025-2032, boosted by rising demand for AI-powered, automated sorting systems from firms including Waste Robotics. These solutions enhance recycling rates and reflect a broader shift toward efficient, data-driven waste management.
By Source
In 2024, the residential segment held the largest market share at 46.87%, as a result of increasing urban household waste and usage of smart bins and devices, such as Sensoneo fill- level sensors and route optimization. This places residential zones as the pivotal point for investment in smart waste.
The business segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.29% over 2025-2032, on account of rise in utilization of digital waste management solutions in industries, such as hospitality and healthcare, and SmartBin is at the forefront of cloud-based monitoring and sustainability tracking.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Reworld Republic Services Veolia North America BRE SMART Waste Harvest Power Recycle Smart Solutions SENSONEO Aspen Waste IBM Corporation Enevo Oy
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Smart Waste Management Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent Developments:
- In Oct 2024, Reworld will receive fresh capital as EQT sells a 25% stake to GIC, expanding GIC's minority ownership. The investment will accelerate Reworld's zero-waste initiatives and sustainable waste solutions. In June 2025, Veolia has signed a five-year contract to run Sapulpa's wastewater treatment plant and 21 pump stations. The agreement involves consulting services about capital improvements and has the potential for three five-year renewals.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation, by Waste Type
8. Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation, by Method
9. Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation, by Source
10. Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation, by Technology
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment