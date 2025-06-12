U.S. Products Receives Strong Sales Demand For Its Jon-Don Prospector And EZ Spot Extractors

The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market.

U.S. Products Extractors are the industry's most portable, efficient, and powerful extraction systems. U.S. Products Extractors are compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and

The innovative new Cobra Max 500 is a lightweight, portable Extractor that's designed to provide commercial cleaning crews with high-power floor cleaning capability in hard-to-reach places such as stairways, small rooms and offices.

Floor Care Professionals are turning to U.S. Products for lightweight, high performance, fast cleaning and drying extractors to get big jobs done right.

- Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today announced the company is receiving growing demand from former Jon-Don customers and dealers for its popular floor cleaning products,

For the last five years, U.S. Products has manufactured the Jon-Don line of Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, Wands and Tools.

U.S. Products' direct sales of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, Wands and Tools is in response to market demand following the announcement that Jon-Don would cease operations as of May 9, 2025.

“We're here to help. We have always focused on providing professional floor cleaning and building contractors with the industry's most durable, powerful, portable, high-capacity floor cleaning extractors to help them achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue,” said Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.“Prospector and EZ Spot Extractor users can now turn directly to us as their main source for the best floor care products, and expert advice on how to estimate better, reduce job time, and clean and restore surfaces easier.”

U.S. Products Extractors are the most durable, maneuverable, fastest drying and high psi floor cleaning extractors in the market, and are built in the USA. The U.S. Products Extractors allow work crews to continuously operate and cover large areas and finish incrementally more square footage in less time.

Direct Manufacturer Sales of Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors

Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot customers have full access to the inventory of all U.S. Products extractors, wands, tools, parts and service, immediate shipping, and the longest Warranty in the industry.

All U.S. Products Extractors, Wands and Tools that were offered under the Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractor product lines are now available for ordering HERE ( ). Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot customers can also contact U.S. Products for support, sales and user information at +1-360-450-2712 or directly via email at ....

Current Jon-Don (U.S. Products-manufactured) floor care Extractors, Wands and Tools Dealers can access expanded live sales support from U.S. Products' Jan-San Market Team, and can download new U.S. Products Sales tools and videos. Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information HERE ( ).

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: , or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

U.S. Products is the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors.

