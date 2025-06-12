Biosteel Reenters Spotlight With First-Ever Protein RTD - Clean, Functional, And Built For Athletes

Once bankrupt, now booming-BioSteel debuts its first Ready-to-Drink Protein product as it expands from hydration into performance nutrition.

- Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteelTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioSteel , a Canadian sports nutrition brand known for its no-compromise approach to hydration, is expanding into the protein drink market with its first-ever Ready-to-Drink (RTD) protein beverage.The launch marks a milestone in the brand's comeback story. After facing bankruptcy in 2023, BioSteel was acquired and revived under new leadership. Since then, the company has reestablished profitability and regained shelf space at major Canadian retailers-most notably becoming a leading hydration product in Costco nationwide.Now, with the protein beverage market booming, BioSteel is bringing its clean-label standards to a category often dominated by sugar-laden or heavily processed formulas.Each 330mL bottle of BioSteel Protein RTD delivers 30 grams of protein, with no added sugar, no preservatives, and zero lactose. It's naturally sweetened, gluten-free, and made for athletes and active individuals who care as much about what's in their drink as what's not.“BioSteel was built on clean, functional products for everyday performance,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel.“This launch represents more than just a new product-it's a step into the future of where we're going as a brand.”Vanilla launches first, with Chocolate following soon. Availability begins this month online and in select stores, with rollout into Costco locations coming later this year.As the protein RTD category continues to grow, BioSteel's entry adds a long-missing option for consumers looking for simplicity, transparency, and performance in one bottle.About BioSteel:BioSteel is a top brand in sports hydration and nutrition, providing clean, high-performance products trusted by professional athletes, leading universities, and sports teams across North America and Europe, including major leagues such as the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, and NBA. In addition to hydration, BioSteel offers high-quality protein and sports nutrition products designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals. Focused on excellence, BioSteel equips active people with essential tools to achieve peak performance and maintain daily wellness.

Dave Carcamo

BioSteel

