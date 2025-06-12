Hyper Solutions Joins NEMA, Advancing Role In Shaping The Future Of Electrical Manufacturing

RICHMOND, Va., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Solutions, a U.S.-based manufacturer of mission-critical digital infrastructure, has officially joined the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). This membership signifies a defining moment in the company's trajectory and affirms Hyper's unwavering commitment to advancing innovation, ensuring quality, and supporting the future of American manufacturing.

"At this transformational time of growing energy demand, Hyper Solutions plays a critical role in powering our critical infrastructure," said Debra Phillips, President and CEO, NEMA. "I am pleased to welcome Hyper into NEMA's membership and I am confident their expertise will be of tremendous value as the electroindustry works together to lead our AI and data-driven electric future."

NEMA represents nearly 325 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that develop key technical standards and advocate for innovation across electrified systems. By joining NEMA, Hyper Solutions becomes part of the broader dialogue shaping the future of manufacturing, standards development, and transformative industry leadership - while contributing its unique perspective as a fast-scaling, U.S.-based disruptor.

"Hyper's membership in NEMA reflects not only the quality of what we build-but the principles we stand for," said Vladimir Gulkarov, CEO of Hyper Solutions. "We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what American manufacturing can achieve in this era of transformation and are proud to contribute to the collective strength of this industry.

Hyper Solutions adds a fresh and agile perspective to NEMA - bringing precision and a model built to reimagine what's possible with American manufacturing. It's not just that Hyper is U.S.-made; it's that we're redefining what domestic production can look like in a high-demand, fast-moving industry. By proving that scalable infrastructure can be delivered at speed - without compromising quality - we're helping shape the next era of energy and digital infrastructure from the ground up.

"We're not here to follow the playbook - we're here to rewrite it," said Dennis Strieter, CRO of Hyper Solutions. "Hyper was built to move fast, solve the hardest problems, and deliver results when it matters most. Joining NEMA gives us the opportunity to help shape what comes next, and we're ready."

With its membership in NEMA, Hyper Solutions is reinforcing its position as a catalyst for change - reshaping how critical infrastructure is built, scaled, and supported in today's electrified world.

About Hyper Solutions:

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a Private Manufacturer of mission-critical digital infrastructure serving Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators. We stand for resilient American manufacturing, scalable production, and trusted delivery. Through our distributed manufacturing network and customer-driven platform, we bring infrastructure closer to construction, delivering speed, quality, and consistency at scale. Learn more at .

SOURCE Hyper Solutions, Inc

