Top Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Stong Becomes One Of The First Facial Plastic Surgeons In The U.S. To Accept Bitcoin (BTC) For Cosmetic Procedures

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery will exclusively accept Bitcoin and no other cryptocurrency, reinforcing Dr. Stong's belief that BTC is the most secure and widely adopted digital asset in the world.

"It's become increasingly clear that Bitcoin is special, it's undergoing hyper-adoption globally and offers a fundamentally better way to store and transfer value," says Dr. Stong. "As both a business owner and someone with deep knowledge of this asset, I believe it's time for small businesses to participate in the Bitcoin economy, not just for convenience, but to enhance long-term financial resilience."

Dr. Stong joins a growing number of corporate leaders who are choosing to hold BTC on their balance sheets, citing its limited supply, transparency, and resistance to inflation. Kalos's move reflects a broader economic shift, one where individuals and institutions alike are rethinking the future of money.

"Corporations around the world are adding Bitcoin to their treasuries, and small businesses should follow. By accepting BTC, we're not only meeting the preferences of millions of potential users, but also future-proofing our practice against the devaluation of fiat currency," Dr. Stong explains.

Located in the heart of Buckhead, Kalos Plastic Surgery is known for its commitment to innovation-from advanced deep plane facelift techniques to its personalized patient care model. Accepting BTC is the latest example of the practice's dedication to staying on the cutting edge, both medically and technologically.

All Bitcoin transactions will be processed through secure, privacy-focused platforms to ensure compliance and simplicity for patients. Those unfamiliar with using BTC will have access to guidance and support when needed.

"We see this as more than just a payment method, it's a reflection of our belief in empowering our patients and embracing meaningful innovation," adds Dr. Stong.

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is the founder and owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from the University of Alabama School of Medicine, he completed his general surgery internship and residency in otolaryngology at Emory University. He further honed his expertise during a prestigious fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under the mentorship of Dr. Andrew Jacono in New York City. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned widespread acclaim for his pioneering techniques and dedication to excellence.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit .

