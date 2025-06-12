Global Times: China Calls For Advancing Dialogue Among Civilizations At The First International Day For Dialogue Among Civilizations

BEIJING, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China proposes to advance dialogue among civilizations through safeguarding equity, facilitating exchanges and promoting progress, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made these remarks in a video message to an event observing the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

"The establishment of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations by the UN responds to the shared aspirations of people worldwide to advance dialogue among civilizations and promote human progress, earning the unanimous support of all member states," Wang said, adding that the value of civilizations has become more salient than ever when facing profound transformations unseen in a century and immense challenges.

President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Civilization Initiative, which advocates promoting the common values of humanity, prioritizing the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and enhancing international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, Wang said, noting that this represents China's significant effort to promote dialogue among civilizations.

Proposed by China and co-sponsored by over 80 countries, a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly last year designates June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, per Xinhua.

At the Foreign Ministry's regular press conference on Tuesday, spokesperson Lin Jian said that the creation of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations meets the shared desire of people around the world for more dialogue among civilizations to drive human progress, and reflects true multilateralism and the common values of humanity. China will remain guided by the Global Civilization Initiative, and work with the international community to give full play to the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations as an important platform to safeguard equality and promote exchanges and progress among civilizations, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"Today is the first International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. China, together with international organizations including the UN and many countries, held a variety of theme events in host cities of UN bodies such as New York and Geneva, as well as in many countries around the world," Lin said.

Key to resolve conflicts

While various activities were held simultaneously at the UN Headquarters and other places around the world, officials and experts from different countries emphasized the significance of setting up the "International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations," stating that this move provided a global platform for "going beyond conflicts and returning to dialogue."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for efforts to promote mutual understanding and global solidarity through dialogue. He made the appeal via video link on the occasion of the first anniversary of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

"On this first International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations, we celebrate that conviction and the rich diversity of civilizations as a force to promote mutual understanding and global solidarity."

The International Day is a call to action, to listen, to speak, to connect, noted Guterres.

Shao Sheng, deputy director of National Academy of Governance, told the Global Times that against the backdrop of the profound evolution of the current international situation and the obvious increase in global uncertainty, countries have become more aware of the importance of strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

They believe that the diversity of civilizations is the common wealth of mankind and that dialogue among civilizations is the only way to achieve peaceful coexistence and promote common development.

Wang Shuo, a professor at the School of International Relations of Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the Global Civilization Initiative has laid an important theoretical foundation for the International Day for Dialogue of Civilizations.

Hopefully, inspired by the spirit of the "International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations," countries around the world could continue to transcend the barriers and conflicts between civilizations, eliminate disputes with the harmony of culture, and jointly write a new chapter of harmonious coexistence and joint development of different civilizations, Wang noted.

A global celebration

In the lead-up to and during the 2025 International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a series of impactful events were held in multiple places.

The exhibition "The Light of the Sun: Ancient Shu Civilization and the World" opened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday local time as a supporting event of the "International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations" theme activities, highlighting the unique charm of ancient Chinese civilization.

Prior to this, on June 5, the Symposium on "Youth Dialogue on the Future along the Silk Roads" took place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, providing a platform for young people to discuss cross-cultural cooperation.

Diplomats and experts said these events, each with its own focus, collectively underscore the importance of cultural dialogue and mutual understanding in building a harmonious global community.

Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera Cardenas described art, literature, and culture as pathways to mutual understanding and development between nations.

He told the Global Times that the growing cultural exchanges between Colombia and China reflect a shared love for the arts, despite their differences.

"China's proposal of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations showcases its dedication to global peace and unity," Muhammad Zamir Assadi, a Pakistani political analyst and an editor with Internews Pakistan based in Islamabad, told the Global Times, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative, Confucius Institutes, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations and many other cultural exchanges reflect China's promotion of multilateral cooperation and understanding among different cultures.

"We are not only scholars of Chinese civilization but also bridges connecting different cultures in this increasingly divided world," Igor Radev, a sinologist from the Knowledge Centre of Sinology at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts who just participated in the World Conference on Sinology 2025, told the Global Times.

Radev said sinologists aim to promote cross-cultural exchanges, resolve prejudices through academic practice, and foster civilizational mutual learning.

Peruvian Congressman Roberto Sanchez Palomino highlighted the significance of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, emphasizing the international community's value of civilizational dialogue in pursuing prosperity and peace.

"China is playing a transcendental role, demonstrating tolerance, responsibility and global leadership," he said, suggesting Peru and China prioritize "technological transfer, university education, languages and cultural exchanges."

SOURCE Global Times

