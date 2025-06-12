Patient First Coalition Applauds Ohio's Crackdown On Medicaid Fraud: HB356 Targets #Medicaidmillionaires, Projects $1.2B Annual Savings
"Ohioans rightly expect that programs like Medicaid are preserved for those truly in need," said Representative Dovilla. "House Bill 356 strengthens program integrity by helping ensure public dollars are responsibly stewarded and directed to our most vulnerable neighbors."
Shannon Burns, Senior Advisor to the Patient First Coalition, underscored the importance of this legislative initiative: "Representative Dovilla's decisive leadership has created a historic opportunity for fiscal reform, both within Ohio and nationally. This critical step underscores the need for Congressional action due to it's impact on President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. Nationwide, PFC conservatively proves at least $200 billion annually is wasted through improper Medicaid enrollments. Ohio's proactive approach, delivering substantial state savings while boosting federal budget integrity, must be accurately reflected in revised Congressional Budget Office (CBO) scoring."
Burns added, "We call on the CBO to urgently update their scoring methods to reflect these significant, verified savings, enabling resources to be appropriately redirected to secure and modernize Medicaid for citizens genuinely in need."
Representative Dovilla highlighted the broader implications: "Every day in the Legislature, we face decisions that balance compassion with accountability. This bill reflects that balance-protecting the integrity of our social safety net while ensuring it is not undermined by misuse or neglect."
Multiple states around the nation have initiated oversight actions in response to the #MedicaidMillionaires Scandal exposed in Ohio. Reports from South Carolina and Arizona will be released in the coming days. This scandal emerges amid robust bipartisan voter support for healthcare transparency, an end to fraud and overall reform of the 1965 Medicaid program, as highlighted by recent national polling commissioned by Patient First Coalition.
