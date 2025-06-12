HLA Typing Market Global Forecasts To 2030: Diagnostic Applications Dominate HLA Market With Focus On Infectious Disease Testing
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|267
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Number of Organ Transplantation Procedures Increasing Technological Advancements in Sanger Sequencing Growing Funding and Research Activities Increasing Prevalence of Infectious and Autoimmune Diseases
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals Lack of Standardization Across Laboratories
Opportunities
- Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Company Profiles
- Bd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Illumina, Inc. Qiagen Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Caredx, Inc. Werfen Diasorin S.P.A. Tbg Biotechnology Corporation Fujirebio Eurobio Scientific Pacbio Bag Diagnostics GmbH Creative Biolabs Histogenetics LLC Scisco Genetics, Inc. Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH Bionobis Takara Bio Inc. Krishgen Biosystems Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc. Proimmune Ltd. Biofortuna Limited Alpha Biotech Limited
HLA Typing Market
