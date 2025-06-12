Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HLA Typing Market Global Forecasts To 2030: Diagnostic Applications Dominate HLA Market With Focus On Infectious Disease Testing


2025-06-12 09:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global HLA typing market is set to expand from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to USD 2.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The market's growth is driven by advancements in HLA typing technologies crucial for organ transplantation, enhancing precision and reliability. The commercial service providers segment is leading this growth, while diagnostic applications hold the largest market share, particularly in infectious disease testing. Key regions like North America are experiencing robust market expansion due to a high demand for organ transplants and advanced diagnostic techniques. Leading companies like Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, and Illumina are pivotal in this market.

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HLA Typing Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real-time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger's)), Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software), Application (Donor-recipient Cross-matching, Transfusion, Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Reference Labs) Global Forecasts to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HLA typing market is set to expand from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to USD 2.3 billion by 2030, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Transplantation remains a crucial treatment for patients with advanced renal disease as well as those requiring heart, liver, or bone marrow transplants. The last decade has seen major progress in HLA typing technologies, antibody monitoring, and diagnostic methodologies, thanks to the efforts of various companies in this sector. These advancements are central to the organ transplantation process, significantly improving precision and reliability, thereby fostering the growth of the HLA typing market.

The commercial service providers segment recorded the highest growth rate in the HLA typing market, by product and service, during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-users into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centers, and research laboratories and academic institutions. Among these, commercial service providers lead in revenue and are projected to continue this trend, spurred by the increasing global demand for organ and stem cell transplants necessitating accurate HLA typing for donor-recipient compatibility. Enhanced focus on personalized medicine, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and increased adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies drive the demand for more innovative reagents and kits.

The diagnostic applications segment dominated the market in 2024. Categorized by application, the HLA typing market includes diagnostic applications such as donor-recipient cross-matching, infectious disease testing, cancer diagnosis, transfusion therapy, and others, alongside research applications. The diagnostic applications segment is anticipated to lead the market, with infectious disease testing contributing the largest share, a result of transplant recipients' heightened vulnerability to infections from donors. Current donor screening and diagnostics fall short in assessing these risks reliably, elevating the importance of infectious disease testing within the transplant diagnostics market.

North America is expected to retain a significant market share in the HLA typing market by 2023.

The market operates across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In North America, significant growth is driven by rising demands for organ and stem cell transplants, the prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, and the adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques. This trend is further supported by superior healthcare infrastructure, governmental programs like the National Marrow Donor Program, and increased public awareness of accurate HLA matching's importance. As a hub of innovation, this region sees rapid technological adoption, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), encouraging market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 267
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Number of Organ Transplantation Procedures
  • Increasing Technological Advancements in Sanger Sequencing
  • Growing Funding and Research Activities
  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious and Autoimmune Diseases

Challenges

  • Shortage of Skilled Professionals
  • Lack of Standardization Across Laboratories

Opportunities

  • Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing
  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Company Profiles

  • Bd
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Qiagen
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Caredx, Inc.
  • Werfen
  • Diasorin S.P.A.
  • Tbg Biotechnology Corporation
  • Fujirebio
  • Eurobio Scientific
  • Pacbio
  • Bag Diagnostics GmbH
  • Creative Biolabs
  • Histogenetics LLC
  • Scisco Genetics, Inc.
  • Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH
  • Bionobis
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Krishgen Biosystems
  • Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc.
  • Proimmune Ltd.
  • Biofortuna Limited
  • Alpha Biotech Limited

