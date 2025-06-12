HLA Typing Market Global Forecasts To 2030: Diagnostic Applications Dominate HLA Market With Focus On Infectious Disease Testing

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HLA Typing Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real-time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger's)), Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software), Application (Donor-recipient Cross-matching, Transfusion, Cancer), End User (Hospitals, Reference Labs) Global Forecasts to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HLA typing market is set to expand from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to USD 2.3 billion by 2030, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Transplantation remains a crucial treatment for patients with advanced renal disease as well as those requiring heart, liver, or bone marrow transplants. The last decade has seen major progress in HLA typing technologies, antibody monitoring, and diagnostic methodologies, thanks to the efforts of various companies in this sector. These advancements are central to the organ transplantation process, significantly improving precision and reliability, thereby fostering the growth of the HLA typing market.

The commercial service providers segment recorded the highest growth rate in the HLA typing market, by product and service, during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-users into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centers, and research laboratories and academic institutions. Among these, commercial service providers lead in revenue and are projected to continue this trend, spurred by the increasing global demand for organ and stem cell transplants necessitating accurate HLA typing for donor-recipient compatibility. Enhanced focus on personalized medicine, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and increased adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies drive the demand for more innovative reagents and kits.

The diagnostic applications segment dominated the market in 2024. Categorized by application, the HLA typing market includes diagnostic applications such as donor-recipient cross-matching, infectious disease testing, cancer diagnosis, transfusion therapy, and others, alongside research applications. The diagnostic applications segment is anticipated to lead the market, with infectious disease testing contributing the largest share, a result of transplant recipients' heightened vulnerability to infections from donors. Current donor screening and diagnostics fall short in assessing these risks reliably, elevating the importance of infectious disease testing within the transplant diagnostics market.

North America is expected to retain a significant market share in the HLA typing market by 2023.

The market operates across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In North America, significant growth is driven by rising demands for organ and stem cell transplants, the prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, and the adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques. This trend is further supported by superior healthcare infrastructure, governmental programs like the National Marrow Donor Program, and increased public awareness of accurate HLA matching's importance. As a hub of innovation, this region sees rapid technological adoption, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), encouraging market expansion.

Key Attributes:

