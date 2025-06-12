Ancora Software Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, HIPAA, And ISO 27001 Compliance

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions for Accounts Payable automation and a wide range of structured and unstructured document types, proudly announces that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification renewal, along with compliance with both HIPAA and ISO 27001 standards.These significant milestones reinforce ancora Software's steadfast commitment to the highest standards of data protection, risk management, and information security. As businesses increasingly rely on ancora's innovative automation solutions to handle sensitive data, these certifications provide customers with critical assurance that their information is managed with the utmost integrity, confidentiality, and security.“Our customers trust us with some of their most sensitive and valuable data,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software.“Achieving the renewal of our SOC 2 Type II, along with HIPAA, and ISO 27001 compliance is not just a milestone-it's a reflection of our core mission to uphold the security, privacy, and reliability our clients expect and deserve.”SOC 2 Type II certification is an in-depth audit over a period of time that validates the operational effectiveness of a company's security controls, while HIPAA compliance ensures strict safeguards for handling protected health information (PHI). ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), providing a systematic approach to managing sensitive company and customer information.With these credentials, ancora Software continues to set the bar for secure, scalable, and reliable document processing solutions-enabling organizations to streamline workflows while protecting their data assets.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a pioneer in Intelligent Document Processing technology, transforming the way organizations handle their document-centric processes. With solutions that automate data capture, classification, and validation, ancora empowers businesses to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize manual data entry across industries. Learn more at .

