9Th Annual California's Day Of Dance Returns June 1214 As Nation's Largest Community Dance Festival

Get ready to move! Here's the full schedule for California Day of Dance-three days of nonstop energy, community, and celebration through dance.

Miss Tee of Studio T Arts & Entertainment shines on the red carpet alongside her talented students, proudly showcasing the next generation of dancers and creatives.

9th Annual California's Day of Dance Celebration & Concert

Founded by Tamaira“Miss Tee” Sandifer, Studio T's flagship event highlights a $30M push for arts equity and creative economy growth.

- Tamaira“Miss Tee” SandiferSACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California's Day of Dance , the nation's largest community-driven dance festival, returns to Sacramento on June 12-14, 2025, igniting a powerful three-day celebration of culture, creativity, and social impact. Drawing thousands of participants statewide, this landmark event showcases the transformative power of dance to unite diverse communities and drive arts equity. What began as a grassroots movement a decade ago has now grown into a nationally recognized platform powered by Studio T Arts & Entertainment, under the visionary leadership of arts advocate and award-winning founder Tamaira“Miss Tee” Sandifer.With support from Hot 103.5, United Domestic Workers Union, Americans for the Arts, California Arts Council, Californians for the Arts, Capezio, the City of Sacramento, and more, this year's festival brings together dance lovers of all styles for an unforgettable celebration of movement, culture, and community. From Afro-fusion and hip hop to ballet and breaking, attendees will enjoy a vibrant mix of performances and hands-on experiences. The event will also recognize distinguished honorees including Mark S. Allen and Mayor Kevin McCarty, and feature an acclaimed lineup of instructors and performers such as Miss Tee, Pepper Von, Terry“TSU Terry” Wedington, KiLeigh Williams, DJ Shasha B, DJ Hannah Rose, Berenis Leonard, Kevin Luo, Kat Painter, and others.Since its inception, California's Day of Dance has inspired more than 23,000 Californians-and this year's edition is set to be the most electrifying yet. All events and workshops will take place across a series of locations, culminating in the 9th Annual California's Day of Dance celebration and concert on Saturday, June 14, at 4:30 p.m. PT at 2667 Del Paso Blvd. in Sacramento.Sandifer, a Forbes 50 Culture Champion and LA Times Inspirational Woman, has transformed Studio T Arts and Entertainment from a Sacramento-based nonprofit into a nationwide hub for arts and economic equity. With alumni now dancing alongside Beyoncé, Drake, Usher, and Rihanna, and a $30 million arts education expansion in the works, her mission is clear: bring dance and opportunity to every corner of the state-and beyond. In addition to her many hats, Tamaira also served on the Americans for the Arts - Arts Education Council and holds the chair role on the board of California for the Arts, further cementing her legacy as a champion for youth and the arts.“California's Day of Dance is living proof that the arts aren't just a luxury-they are a vital force that ignites joy, fuels power, and transforms lives,” emphasized Sandifer.“At this year's celebration, we won't just move in unison-we will rise as one unstoppable community.”CA 'Day of Dance' Festival Schedule | June 12–14, 2025View more details at JustDanceCaliThursday, June 12 - Kickoff with DJ socials, artist meetups, and surprise dance pop-ups around Sacramento.Friday, June 13 - Skill-Up Day features hands-on workshops and exclusive masterclasses led by world-renowned choreographers and celebrity instructors.Saturday, June 14 - The main event: a full-day dance-stravaganza at 2667 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815, featuring interactive choreography, youth and community showcases, food trucks, wellness zones, and a star-powered closing tribute honoring icons of dance.Beyond Dance: A Movement for Equity and EmpowermentCalifornia's Day of Dance is the flagship initiative of Studio T Arts & Entertainment, which provides free and low-cost arts programming to underserved youth. Since its inception, the organization has reached over 200,000 students and 8,000 educators with a holistic approach that blends arts education with anti-bullying, academic support, and creative career development.This year's event also amplifies the Innovation Factory, Studio T Arts and Entertainment's $30 million national expansion in partnership with architecture firm Gensler, launching creative arts-tech campuses in Sacramento, Atlanta, Tulsa, Philadelphia, and Harlem by 2026.Ticket Details and RegistrationThe experience will feature pop-up areas open to the public. Tickets for California's Day of Dance workshops and the full experience are available now at . All ages and experience levels are welcome.General Admission – $10 (limited-time discounted price, regularly $20)VIP Admission – $40 (includes priority seating and swag bag)Celebrity Masterclass All-Access Pass – $65 (scholarships available)Vendor booths, official merchandise, and sponsorship opportunities are also available online.Get Social:Follow @JustDanceCali for live announcements.Tag @JustDanceCali and @StudioT in your Dance Day moments June 12–15 for a chance to be REPOSTED!About Studio T Arts & EntertainmentStudio T Arts & Entertainment (STAE) is an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through dance, media training, and creative entrepreneurship. Founded by Tamaira“Miss Tee” Sandifer, STAE has been recognized by Forbes, LA Times, and the Stevie Awards for its groundbreaking work in education, equity, and youth empowerment.STAE is located at 1215 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Visit the official website at for more information on programming and hours.

Highlights from California's National Day of Dance! A powerful weekend of movement, unity, and community-led celebration in motion.

