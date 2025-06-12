2,464 Underprivileged Households Receive Sacrificial Meat-JHCO

Amman, June 12 (Petra) - Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) distributed 616 "sacrificial" animals to 2,464 underprivileged families as part of its annual project in Jordan for the current year.In a statement issued on Thursday, the JHCO affirmed many impoverished Jordanian families and Palestinian refugees benefited from this initiative.The JHCO noted this effort reflects "spirit of solidarity and authentic" humanitarian work in the Kingdom, adding that its steps continue to deliver impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.