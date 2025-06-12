Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2,464 Underprivileged Households Receive Sacrificial Meat-JHCO


2025-06-12 09:06:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 12 (Petra) - Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) distributed 616 "sacrificial" animals to 2,464 underprivileged families as part of its annual project in Jordan for the current year.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the JHCO affirmed many impoverished Jordanian families and Palestinian refugees benefited from this initiative.
The JHCO noted this effort reflects "spirit of solidarity and authentic" humanitarian work in the Kingdom, adding that its steps continue to deliver impact.

