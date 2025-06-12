Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku To Host Meeting Of CIS Railway Transport Council

2025-06-12 09:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 12.​ The next meeting of the Railway Transport Council of CIS member states will be held in November 2025 in Baku, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The ministry said that on June 10-11, 2025, the 82nd meeting of the council was held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of Tajikistan.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani, Armenian, Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Russian, Tajik, Turkmen, and Uzbek railway administrations, as well as associated members from Georgia, Iran, Latvia, and Estonia, took part in the council's work.

It was also attended by representatives of the International Confederation of Railway Trade Unions, the Executive Committee of the CIS, and the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers.

Within the council, a strategic group for the development of international transport corridors was established, which will deal with the management of corridors, coordination of tariffs, digitization, and improvement of logistics.

The report on the activities of the council for 2020-2024 was also approved, which will be submitted to the Executive Committee of the CIS for further consideration.

