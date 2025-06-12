Zurich Cover-More Announces Senior Leadership Changes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jeff Rutledge brings more than 25 years of experience in the global travel insurance industry. Prior to joining Zurich Cover-More, he served as President and CEO of AIG Travel for more than 18 years. He was appointed Global Travel CEO at Zurich Cover-More in December 2024 following Zurich's acquisition of AIG's global personal travel insurance and assistance business, including Travel Guard.

This leadership transition comes as David Fike, current CEO of Zurich Cover-More, prepares to retire after a distinguished career of nearly 40 years, including more than a decade in senior roles at Zurich.

"Jeff is a proven leader with deep industry expertise and a strong vision for the future of travel insurance. I'm confident that under his leadership, Zurich Cover-More will continue to grow as a global leader in travel protection," said Cara Morton, CEO Zurich Global Ventures. "I also want to extend my sincere thanks to David Fike for his outstanding leadership in his decade at Zurich. I wish him all the best in his retirement."

On his appointment, Jeff shared: "It's an honor to lead Zurich Cover-More at such a pivotal time. I'm grateful to David for his guidance and partnership during our transition. I look forward to working with our talented global team to deliver innovative, customer-focused solutions and to strengthen our position as a trusted partner in travel insurance and assistance."

In addition, Emily Yoo, currently Transformation Director at Zurich Cover-More, has been appointed Head of Operations & Transformation, Zurich Cover-More. In this newly created role, she will lead the integration of Travel Guard into Zurich as well as lead operations, claims, and technology for Zurich Cover-More.

Both Jeff Rutledge and Emily Yoo will report to Cara Morton.

Zurich Cover-More is one of the world's largest travel insurance and assistance providers and part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer. We stand for more care, more cover, for all, and we look after more than 20 million of the world's travelers every year, making sure we are there every step of their journey. Our family of customer-facing brands include Travel Guard, Cover-More Travel Insurance, Travelex Insurance, Universal Assistance, World Travel Protection, Freely and Blue Insurance. We are a connected and caring workforce of more than 2900 employees with teams in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Zurich Cover-More has more than 200 distribution partners around the world including airlines, global travel companies, major banks and credit card providers and leading retailers. For more: .

Zurich Insurance Group is a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience. Reflecting its purpose to 'create a brighter future together,' Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 60,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at .

SOURCE Zurich Cover-More