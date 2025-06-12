TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI ) announced that its senior management will be participating in two investor conferences in late June.

J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on June 24 and 25 at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-ones meetings at the conference should contact their J.P. Morgan sales representative.

June 2025 Northland Growth Conference

Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer, and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will participate at the virtual 2025 Northland Growth Conference on June 25 and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with TETRA's management team during the conference should either contact their Northland sales representative or Bobby Brooks at [email protected] .

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

For further information, please contact Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc. at (281) 367-1983 or via email at [email protected] or Kurt Hallead, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations at (281) 367-1983 or via email at [email protected]

