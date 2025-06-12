INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Reddit, Inc. - RDDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Reddit, Inc. ("Reddit" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDDT ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Reddit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On May 21, 2025, Wall Street analyst Baird cut its Reddit stock price target over concerns that Google's expanded use of AI capabilities in its search results are stifling Reddit's user growth.
On this news, Reddit's stock price fell $9.79 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $95.85 per share on May 21, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
