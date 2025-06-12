Unfinished Food And Incomplete Dreams: Heartbreaking Scenes From BJ Medical College Hostel Where Air India Plane Crashed
The screen is blurry in the beginning. As the video progresses, the camera reveals major damage inside the hostel, with broken ceilings, hanging wires, and aircraft parts scattered around.
People can be seen moving through the debris, possibly helping or checking for survivors. Later, the view widens to show more destruction: rubble, broken furniture and walls in ruins.
The video captures the chaos and urgency, showing the serious damage right after the crash.
Other photos and videos show terrifying scenes from Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College hostel as the Air India flight crashed during lunchtime. Plates of unfinished food, along with their incomplete dreams, are left as witnesses to the horrific tragedy.Also Read | 'So many dead bodies': Eyewitness reveals experience after Air India plane crash Social media reactions
Some social media users claim that around 50-60 intern doctors were there, and nobody has survived.
“It's a black day for the Indian Medical fraternity. My hand trembles as I write this, knowing that the Air India flight crash on BJMC medical college UG hostel in Ahmedabad has cost us the lives of our Medical students, Doctors and other horrifying casualties,” wrote Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson, Indian Medical Association JDN.
“It was during the lunch hours and the medical students were in their mess while the tragedy happened. Prayers with all the lost souls and those who are undergoing treatment,” he added.
“I'm shaken. Imagine 50 to 60 young student doctors, full of dreams, studying to heal others... gone in an instant because a plane crashed into their hostel,” wrote advocate Ashutosh J. Dubey.
“These were not just students: they were future lifesavers. My heart breaks,” he added.
“We are deeply shocked about the news of AI flight crashing in Ahmedabad! News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help! (sic)” wrote FAIMA Doctors Association.Also Read | Air India plane crash: Video allegedly shows people blocking rescue operation
Air India AI-171 , heading to London with 242 (some claim it's 244) people onboard, sent a Mayday call shortly after take-off. Within a minute, the plane turned into a fireball and crashed into the hostel.
