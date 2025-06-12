'Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi On Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Asks Congress Workers To Help

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed their grief following the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, involving an Air India flight bound for London. Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers to help with rescue and relief efforts. Rahul Gandhi said,“The Ahmedabad Air India crash is heartbreaking. The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment. Urgent rescue and relief efforts by the administration are critical - every life matters, every second counts. Congress workers must do everything they can to help on the ground.”

Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the families of the passengers and the crew. The visuals are most heart-wrenching. The entire country is overtaken by grief and is praying."Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed their deep condolence following the plane crash a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi shared,“My heart goes out to the families of the passengers and crew on board the Air India flight. The whole nation is hoping against hope that your loved ones survive this horrifying crash. May God be with all of you.” Mallikarjun Kharge extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew. In a post on X, Kharge shared, "Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where several passengers and crew members were on board. It's heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. Our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts and prayers with the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all assistance and support to the victims and their loved ones."Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief after receiving the report of the plane crash. "Received the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. This news is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pray to God for the safety of all the passengers and staff," Ashok Gehlot said MP Jairam Ramesh shared, "The Indian National Congress is shocked by the devastating tragedy that overtook AI-171 minutes after its takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. While full details are awaited, local Congress workers have already been directed to assist in rescue, relief, and other efforts. Our prayers continue for the passengers and the crew. It is a moment of utmost grief."

Tragedy on Air India flight

Air India on Thursday confirmed that flight AI171 with a destination to Gatwick in London, was involved in an accident today after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational, and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, the airport said. Earlier today, an Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation."On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.